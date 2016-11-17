Kingston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2016 --Caton Connector Corporation announced today that it has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy to support the on-going modernization of the USS Ticonderoga-class Aegis guided-missile cruisers. The award is for the manufacture, repair, and replacement of high-voltage cables required for cruiser modernization for the AEGIS AN/SPY-1 Radar System, which Caton has been supplying since the program's inception.



Advances in technology and combat systems have presented a unique challenge to the U.S. Navy. Originally, the U.S. Navy had intended to replace its fleet of Ticonderoga-class cruisers with cruisers produced as part of the CG(X) missile cruiser program; however, severe budget cuts, coupled with the increasing costs of the Zumwalt-class destroyer, resulted in the cancellation of the CG(X) program.



Over the next several years, the 22 commissioned Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers (CG-47 to CG-73) will undergo a structured modernization to ensure they reach their 35-year projected service life. The program's aim is to improve the computing and display infrastructure, as well as hull, mechanical, and electrical systems—many of which have been in service since the mid-1980s.



About Caton Connector

For more than 40 years, Caton Connector has been the preferred source for high-voltage connectors and cable assemblies. Building on the demands of high-profile programs such as AEGIS, PATRIOT, and MIL-STAR, Caton has developed the most reliable, high-voltage, corona-free cable assemblies and placed this technology into each of its standard designs.