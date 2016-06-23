Kingston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2016 --Caton Connector Corp., a leading designer and manufacturer of high-voltage connectors and cable assemblies for the defense and commercial markets, has received the 5-Star award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems (IDS). The 5-Star is the highest level award given. Acknowledged for outstanding performance in quality and on-time delivery, this is the fourth time in six years Caton received an award—and its first 5-Star. President/CEO Dan Galambos and Chuck Saba, General Manager, received the award.



Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on certain criteria, including overall quality, on-time delivery, and a demonstrated commitment to continuous improvement. A 5-Star recognition is the highest level of recognition a Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems business supplier can achieve for excellence in quality and performance, and Caton was one of 24 companies selected.



"To build product for use by our warfighter is a responsibility taken very seriously, and to be recognized by Raytheon for outstanding performance is credit to the entire Caton team for their commitment to deliver quality product on time. The theme of the event was "One Team, One Vision: Partnering for A Safer World," and this award confirms Caton has done just that," said Galambos. "This achievement is also recognition of the quality collaboration Raytheon has with its suppliers, and to be among the elite group of 24 suppliers or <1% of IDS supplier base, receiving the 5-Star award is very humbling."



About The Raytheon and Caton relationship

Since the inception of the PATRIOT and AEGIS programs, Caton has supplied Raytheon with the high-voltage connectors and cable assemblies for these critical defense systems.Raytheon provides AN/SPY-1 radar transmitters and MK 99 Fire Control Systems for AEGIS. Through the years, Caton and Raytheon have collaborated on continuous improvement using the disciplines of Lean Manufacturing and Six Sigma to ensure the highest quality product. Caton was founded in 1973 by Louis Galambos, P.E., and is now owned by his son, Daniel Galambos.



