Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2014 --CAYK Marketing Inc. is celebrating it’s second birthday this month. A business born out of a website development company CAYK is now one of Calgary’s recognized professional digital marketing agencies. While CAYK turns two the parent company turns 10 years old in 2014.



When asked about the formula for CAYK’s success David West, founding partner smiles and says, “you mean recipe, right? CAYK is a marketing agency that leverages numerous in-house skills to help our clients create a strong presence online and in the real world.” CAYK launched in January 2012 was quickly optimized to dominate first page Google for the important keyword phrases potential clients are using to find a Calgary marketing agency. Soon after launching the CAYK website the leads started to flow.



Since it’s inception as a full service marketing agency CAYK has attracted small and medium sized Calgary business owners. CAYK’s clients are provided customized digital marketing programs. These marketing plans often include varying levels of online branding, website design, social media as a managed service and search engine optimization.



CAYK is a growing team of Calgarians with skill ranging from design, development, social media, optimization, paid advertising, general marketing, writing through to sales coaching and business development.



About CAYK

CAYK is an Agile Marketing Agency focused on results-driven strategy, founded on the fact that the Internet has forever affected the way we do business.



CAYK online is located at http://www.CAYK.ca



Now you can have your CAYK and eat your competition!