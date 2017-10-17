C&B Equipment Expands Services with Vacuum Pump Remanufacturing

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2017 --C&B Equipment has purchased the assets and inventory of a vacuum pump manufacturer in the Forth Worth, Texas area, thereby expanding their service of vacuum pump systems. C&B can now remanufacture and replace vacuum pumps at a fraction of the cost and lead time of a new system.



Brands serviced include: Busch, Elmo Rietschle and Traviani. C&B will add at least two to four employees to its Wichita location to accommodate the expansion of service.



This expansion aligns with C&B's philosophy of Uptime Solutioneering™—increasing mean time between failures with engineered solutions.



"Our goal is always to prevent excessive downtime and repair costs for our customers," said Dennis Noyes, President of C&B Equipment. "If a vacuum pump goes out in a plant, it can be three weeks before a new pump arrives from the manufacturer. That's three weeks that station is non-operational, losing money. We can now bring in a remanufactured vacuum pump in a matter of hours or days, for roughly half the cost of a new pump."



This is a boon to meat packing, dairy, composites and plastic industries throughout Kansas, northern Texas and southern Oklahoma. C&B will also continue to serve customers in Fort Worth and surrounding areas.



"We want customers in Fort Worth to know that we're ever-ready to take care of them," said Noyes. "Pump rebuilds, repair, installation, custom builds...whatever they need. We're sure to offer the best option that saves time and money with Uptime Solutioneering™."



About C&B Equipment

C&B Equipment is an industrial equipment distribution and service company for pumps, air compressors, blowers, gas and diesel engines, and related equipment. The company carries products from leading manufacturers and provides factory engineered packages built to specification, along with engineering and field service, and repair support.



C&B provides services throughout Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, the Texas Panhandle and the southern half of Illinois. They serve customers from a wide variety of industries including oil and gas, meatpacking, dairy production, manufacturing, ethanol production, municipalities and more.



C&B's consistent expertise and attention to engineering and design results in greater equipment uptime and performance in the field. This is what Uptime Solutioneering™ brings to customers.



For more information, visit www.cbeuptime.com.