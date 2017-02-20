Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2017 --C&B Equipment recently signed a renewable distribution agreement with Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pump solutions and a trendsetter in water technology. With their unique stainless steel construction and advanced electronics, Grundfos pumps are recognized for their value and reliability.



C&B Equipment will now be able to provide a broader supply of pumps and additional solutions for customers who need their pumps serviced. They now offer service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to current owners of Grundfos pumps in their Kansas territory, which includes areas west of Manhattan, Kansas to Independence, Kansas. Grundfos pump owners in Kansas will now have a faster and more effective solution when it comes to maintenance and repairs.



"We chose C&B Equipment as a partner because of their industry-leading standards, vast knowledge of pumping systems and dedicated service and sales departments." says Colin Cummings, District Sales Manager for Grundfos. "We are excited to work with them to provide a more direct relationship to our customers in Central and Western Kansas."



C&B Equipment will mostly sell Grundfos dosing pumps and stack pumps. The dosing pumps meter chemicals in ethanol refineries and manufacturing facilities, which all have processes that require the use of exact amounts of additives.



The stack pumps are multistage centrifugal pumps that come in thirteen hydraulic sizes and hundreds of pressure sizes to ensure an exact match for system demands. These pumps are used for liquid transfer in industrial plants.



The direct distribution agreement between C&B Equipment and Grundfos has been in progress for four years. Representatives from Grundfos have been training the C&B Equipment staff for the last three months in preparation for the development, ensuring staff have the necessary tools and knowledge to succeed.



"By signing a distribution agreement with Grundfos, the most exciting aspect for C&B Equipment is being able to offer Uptime Solutioneering™ for not only our current customers, but new customers who are already using Grundfos pumps," says Dennis Noyes, President of C&B Equipment. "We are committed to providing the best service by increasing mean time between failures with engineered solutions, saving customers from experiencing excessive downtime and repair costs."



About C&B Equipment

C&B Equipment is an industrial equipment distribution and service company for pumps, air compressors, blowers, gas and diesel engines, and related equipment. The company carries products from leading manufacturers and provides factory engineered packages built to specification, along with engineering and field service, and repair support.



C&B provides services throughout Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, the Texas Panhandle and the southern half of Illinois—serving customers from a wide variety of industries including oil and gas, meatpacking, dairy production, manufacturing, ethanol production, municipalities and more.



C&B's consistent expertise and attention to engineering and design results in greater equipment uptime and performance in the field. This is what Uptime Solutioneering™ brings to our customers.



For more information, visit www.cbeuptime.com.