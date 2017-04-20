C&B Equipment Has Signed a Direct Distribution Agreement with SEEPEX

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2017 --C&B Equipment signed a renewable distribution agreement with SEEPEX, a leading worldwide specialist in pump technology. Founded in 1972, SEEPEX is established internationally with subsidiaries and branch offices in more than 60 countries.



C&B Equipment will now be able to provide a broader supply of pumps and additional solutions for customers who need their pumps serviced. They offer service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to current owners of SEEPEX pumps in their Kansas territory, which includes areas west of Manhattan, Kansas to Independence, Kansas. SEEPEX pump owners in Kansas will now have a faster and more effective solution when it comes to maintenance and repairs.



"We chose C&B Equipment as a partner because they bring a highly experienced team of designers, engineers, fabricators and technicians to the industry, who strive to provide the most reliable service," says Bill Kelley from SEEPEX. "We are pleased to provide additional solutions to our customers in Central and Western Kansas."



C&B Equipment will mostly sell SEEPEX dosing pumps and progressive cavity pumps. The dosing pumps meter chemicals in ethanol refineries and manufacturing facilities, which all have processes that require the use of exact amounts of additives.



Progressive cavity pumps make fluid move by trapping a fixed amount and forcing (displacing) that trapped volume into the discharge pipe. The volume remains constant through each cycle of operation.



Representatives from SEEPEX have been training the C&B Equipment staff in preparation for the development, ensuring staff have the necessary tools and knowledge to succeed.



"By signing a direct distribution agreement with SEEPEX, the most appealing aspect for C&B Equipment is being able to offer Uptime Solutioneering™ for not only our current customers, but new customers who are already using SEEPEX pumps," says Dennis Noyes, President of C&B Equipment. "This means we work hard to ensure increased mean time between failures with engineered solutions, which saves our customers time and money."



About C&B Equipment

C&B Equipment is an industrial equipment distribution and service company for pumps, air compressors, blowers, gas and diesel engines, and related equipment. The company carries products from leading manufacturers and provides factory engineered packages built to specification, along with engineering and field service, and repair support.



C&B provides services throughout Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, the Texas Panhandle and the southern half of Illinois—serving customers from a wide variety of industries including oil and gas, meatpacking, dairy production, manufacturing, ethanol production, municipalities and more.



C&B's consistent expertise and attention to engineering and design results in greater equipment uptime and performance in the field. This is what Uptime Solutioneering™ brings to our customers.



For more information, visit http://www.cbeuptime.com.