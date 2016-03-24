C&B Equipment Leads Lunch & Learn Event at Professional Engineering Consultants

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2016 --Jon Dunham, Key Account Manager with C&B Equipment, was excited to visit Professional Engineering Consultants, P.A. (PEC) in Wichita, KS, last Wednesday, March 16th, for a Lunch & Learn event where Dunham delivered training and information on "Ending the Waste In Wastewater Pumping with The DIP System®."



Dunham began with the history of wastewater and wastewater management. He then introduced the Direct Inline Pump system, better known as The DIP System, bringing with him a prototype for PEC's engineers to examine, as well as the remains of a pair of jeans the DIP System shredded through. Dunham also discussed:



DIP System vs. submersible pump in wet-well

Benefits of The DIP System

The cost of ownership / Return on Investment



"Sewer lines and centrifugal pumps are notorious for collecting all sorts debris such as wipes, diapers and even thick materials like jeans — all of which clog pumps and need to be physically removed and hauled away, says Dunham. "The DIP System shreds through these materials effortlessly — alleviating the pump clogging problem," without the need for human intervention.



"This incredible reliability is an undeniable asset as it saves substantial time and dollars for municipalities," says C&B President, Dennis Noyes. "That's what we at C&B like to call Uptime Solutioneering™!"



Developed by French innovator, Stephane Dumonceaux, the first DIP System was patented, installed and proven successful in 2003. Since then, more than 1,300 systems have been purchased by municipalities throughout France, including Disneyland Paris, with many more expected to come.



C&B Equipment recently sold the region's first DIP System to the State of Kansas for use in a correctional facility located in Norton, Kan.



About C&B Equipment

C&B Equipment is an industrial equipment distribution and service company for pumps, air compressors, blowers, gas and diesel engines, and related equipment. The company carries products from leading manufacturers and provides factory engineered packages built to specification, along with engineering and field service, and repair support. C&B provides services throughout Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, the Texas Panhandle and the southern half of Illinois — serving customers from a wide variety of industries including oil and gas, meatpacking, dairy production, manufacturing, ethanol production, municipalities and more.



C&B's consistent expertise and attention to engineering and design results in greater equipment uptime and performance in the field. This is what Uptime Solutioneering™ brings to our customers.



For more information, visit www.cbeuptime.com.



About Professional Engineering Consultants

Founded in 1965 as one of the first full-service consulting firms in the region, Professional Engineering Consultants (PEC) started with less than 30 employees. Today, their staff of more than 270 holds professional engineering licenses in all 50 states. PEC's work takes them across the nation and around the world to design an increasing variety of projects from highways to hospitals — water towers to wind turbines — stadiums to sidewalks — and everything in between.



For more information, visit www.pec1.com.