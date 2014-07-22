C&B Equipment Recently Launched YouTube Channel

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2014 --C&B equipment, formerly cullum & Brown, recently published their educational YouTube channel. This channel offers viewers numerous tutorial videos filled with industry experienced information regarding pumps, blowers, engines and compressors—from experts with a combined 50+ years in the industry.



“We are big believers in continuous learning,” says Noyes, President of C&B Equipment. “C&B has training programs in place not only for our techs, but also our customers’ techs. And the recent development of our YouTube channel now provides even more opportunities for us to educate those wanting to learn.”



C&B’s channel offers no shortage of material covering a wide range of topics. In one video Matthew Trout, C&B Engine Territory Manager, discusses the use of bio-diesel fuels in engines and the possible effects it can have on fuel systems and fuel injection. In another video, Pumps and Blowers Territory Manager, Jeff Shinkle, discusses the various methods of troubleshooting pumps.



“We feel it is our duty to our clients to educate them as much as possible, so they can better maintain their equipment and get the longest life out of it,” Shinkle says.



In the last 4 months C&B has posted nearly 20 videos and have received over 700 views. The videos range anywhere from just over a minute to over an hour long. To view their YouTube channel please visit youtube.com/user/candbequipment



C & B Equipment is your one-stop source for air compressors, dryers, blowers, pumps, engines and vacuum pumps. We sell and service quality products in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, the Texas panhandle and southern Illinois. The C & B Service Team is factory trained, certified and very diverse in offering services in repair, preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, and new product packaging. Our preventative maintenance programs range from annual equipment inspection to verify functionality and performance, to monthly services that includes consumable parts and lubricant replacement/analysis, troubleshooting, operational trends over time, and full reporting.