C&B Equipment Sells Region's First DIP System to State of Kansas

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2016 --C&B Equipment recently sold the region's first Direct Inline Pump System, also known as the DIP System®, to the State of Kansas for use in a correctional facility located in Norton, Kan. The system is expected to be installed in March.



Sewer lines and centrifugal pumps are notorious for collecting all sorts of trash and debris such as wipes, rags, diapers and even thick materials like jeans — all of which clog pumps and need to be physically removed and hauled away.



The DIP System® shreds these materials automatically without human intervention and alleviates the pump clogging problem.



"This innovative wastewater pumping system shreds solid and fibrous bodies effortlessly — allowing for uninterrupted flow through the system," says C&B President, Dennis Noyes. "This incredible reliability is an undeniable asset as it saves substantial time and dollars for municipalities. That's what we at C&B like to call Uptime Solutioneering™!"



By lifting gravity effluent directly at the point of entry, without water loading or a wet well, the DIP System overcomes the drawbacks of retained volumes of effluent. Problems caused by the retained volumes of effluent often include, but are not limited to, dangerous gases such as Hydrogen Sulfide (H?S), bad smells, sand and grease accumulation, equipment corrosion, structural erosion, clogged float switches and access safety.



Developed by French innovator, Stephane Dumonceaux, the first DIP System was patented,



installed and proven successful in 2003. Since then, more than 1,300 systems have been purchased by municipalities throughout France, including Disneyland Paris, with many more expected to come.



About C&B Equipment

C&B Equipment is an industrial equipment distribution and service company for pumps, air compressors, blowers, gas and diesel engines, and related equipment. The company carries products from leading manufacturers and provides factory engineered packages built to specification, along with engineering and field service, and repair support. C&B provides services throughout Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, the Texas Panhandle and the southern half of Illinois — serving customers from a wide variety of industries including oil and gas, meatpacking, dairy production, manufacturing, ethanol production, municipalities and more.



C&B's consistent expertise and attention to engineering and design results in greater equipment uptime and performance in the field. This is what Uptime Solutioneering™ brings to our customers.



For more information, visit www.cbeuptime.com.