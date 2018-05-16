Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2018 --C&B Equipment Service Technicians Tim Hayman and Matt Cowart have achieved their ASSE 6040 Certification for installation and maintenance of medical gas systems.



"These certifications are very important because service technicians are required by law to have credentials, guaranteeing the quality of service that is needed to work on the mechanical and gas systems within sensitive medical environments," said Tom Zowacki, Product Manager for Clean Air & Vac Systems at Gardner Denver. Zowacki helped write the ASSE Standards and has been a National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) member since 1987.



As a result of this new certification, medical facilities across the region will gain improved local access to certified professionals in the installation and maintenance of the gas and vacuum systems that are vital to safe operations under the NFPA 99, Health Care Facilities Code.



"We're dedicated to investing in the training to support our growing healthcare industry by providing ASSE Certified professionals based right here in Kansas," said C&B Equipment President Dennis Noyes. "Tim and Matt are excited by the opportunity to advance professionally and our entire team is looking forward to serving our many medical customers and introducing ourselves to new customers."



A 6040 Certified Medical Gas Systems Maintenance Technician demonstrates competence in the maintenance of medical gas and vacuum systems and may perform such maintenance tasks alone, or through the supervision of other individuals. They must be employed or contracted by a healthcare facility, or actively engaged in working with medical gas systems, having a minimum of one year of documented practical experience in the maintenance of medical gas systems.



About C&B Equipment

C&B Equipment is an industrial equipment distribution and service company for pumps, air compressors, blowers, gas and diesel engines, and related equipment. The company carries products from leading manufacturers and provides factory engineered packages built to specification, along with engineering and field service, and repair support.



C&B provides services throughout Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, the Texas Panhandle and the southern half of Illinois. They serve customers from a wide variety of industries including oil and gas, meatpacking, dairy production, manufacturing, ethanol production, municipalities and more.



C&B's consistent expertise and attention to engineering and design results in greater equipment uptime and performance in the field. This is what Uptime Solutioneering™ brings to customers.



For more information, visit cbeuptime.com.