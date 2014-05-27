CBCD Calls the Participants of the First EU Summit on Chronic Diseases to Learn About Microcompetition Theory

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2014 --Scientists, academics, policy-makers, business leaders and healthcare professionals gathered in Brussels for the first European Commission Summit on Chronic Diseases. The international gathering focused on the prevention and management of chronic diseases, with a focus on EU medical, social and economically sustainable investments.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) congratulates the European Commission for emphasizing the impact of chronic diseases on the continent’s population. The center urges healthcare and scientific leaders in the EU to learn about the revolutionary theory explaining the origin of most major chronic diseases - Microcompetition. Understanding of this theory, according to the CBCD, will assist the EU states in allocating available resources in the most efficient way for treatment and prevention of chronic diseases.



The science behind the breakthrough discovery of Microcompetition was set forth by its originator, Dr. Hanan Polansky, in a book entitled, Microcompetition with Foreign DNA and the Origin of Chronic Disease. The CBCD encourages government officials, healthcare managers, physicians, virologists, biologists, geneticists, and scientists to read Dr. Polansky's book in order to best meet the goals of the recent European healthcare summit. (Dr. Polansky’s book was published by The CBCD and can be freely downloaded at the following link: http://www.cbcd.net/Book.php.)



The book has been read by more than 5,000 scientists around the world and reviewed in more than 20 key scientific journals. Leading scientists have praised Dr. Polansky’s book for its “unique, novel approach to further stimulate our understanding of the origin and establishment of chronic diseases,” in the words of Dr. Sivasubramanian Baskar, PhD of the United States National Cancer Institute (NIH). Dr. Baskar noted that, in Dr. Polansky’s research, “the amazing correlation between theoretical predictions and observed in vivo effects seems to bring us a step closer to a deeper understanding of such complex biologic processes.” (More than fifty additional reviews recommending the book can be found here: http://www.cbcd.net/reviews.htm.)



According to the Microcompetition theory, the origin of many chronic diseases - such as atherosclerosis, stroke, cancer, obesity, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, lupus, thyroiditis, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and alopecia – can be traced to foreign DNA fragments ‘competing’ with healthy cellular genes for transcription resources. Abnormal levels of cellular proteins, produced by the individual infected with these viral DNA fragments (called N-boxes), are what ultimately cause disease.



Dr. Polansky’s research indicates that the N-boxes attract the cellular transcription complex GABP?p300. The genes that are transactivated by the GABP?p300 complex produce fewer proteins and the genes that are suppressed by this complex produce more proteins. In line with this theory, many common viruses that establish latent infections have strong N-boxes in their promoter/enhancer. These include the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), Cytomegalovirus (CMV), Herpes Simplex virus (HSV), Varicella Zoster virus (VZV), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), and the Human Papillomavirus (HPV).



CMV, for example, has the strongest promoter/enhancer known to science. Liu et al. showed that the CMV promoter/enhancer, which includes the N-box, “is more than 150-fold stronger than the promoter of the platelet-derived growth factor-b chain (PDGF-b) gene.” (See Pharmacology & Pharmacy, from March 2014) Accordingly, as the Microcompetition theory suggests, a latent CMV infection can be expected to cause a decrease in PDGF-b transcription, a decrease in the concentration of the PDGF-b protein, and, ultimately, disease.



