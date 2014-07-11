CBCD Congratulates CMV Action's New Awareness Campaign and Recommends Two Natural CMV Remedies

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2014 --“Infected with the cytomegalovirus (CMV)? The CBCD recommends Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR ” - Greg Bennett, CBCD



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) would like to applaud the British charity, “CMV Action,” that launched a campaign to inform women about the dangers of the Cytomegalovirus (CMV). The objective of the campaign is to remind pregnant women that CMV can cause miscarriages and disabilities to their newborn baby. (1) Infected women can experience symptoms of “fever, sore throat, fatigue, and swollen glands.” But since these are also symptoms of other illnesses, most people don't realize that they have been infected with CMV.” (2) The Cytomegalovirus (CMV) is a common virus, but when it attacks babies, it can cause serious disabilities. The CDC says that “among every 100 adults in the United States, 50-80 are infected with CMV by the time they are 40 years old.” Click to learn more about one way to deal with a CMV infection.



The CBCD recommends that women who are planning a pregnancy, and who are infected with CMV, take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the CMV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



“Dubbed the 'silent killer', CMV affects almost 1,000 babies every year, making it more common than Down’s syndrome or Cystic Fibrosis, but there is currently no vaccine or screening program. Around one in five babies born with CMV will have permanent problems, including physical impairment, ADHD, autism and epilepsy. However, only a third of these infants will exhibit symptoms at birth, making the problem a “hidden burden.” (1)



Professor Mike Sharland, children's infections specialist at St George's Hospital in London, said “In pregnancy because your immune system is a little weaker, if you catch the virus … it can go across to the baby and cause problems for the baby as well.” (1) Using a natural antiviral like Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR is therefore important, because the formula of these products was designed to help the immune system target the latent CMV in the body.



“Cytomegalovirus, or CMV, is a common virus that infects people of all ages…the virus is generally passed from infected people to others through direct contact with body fluids, such as urine, saliva, or breast milk. CMV is sexually transmitted. It can also be spread through transplanted organs and blood transfusions. People who are infected with CMV can shed the virus (pass the virus from their infected body fluids, such as urine, saliva, blood, and semen, to other people). Young children often shed CMV for months after they first become infected.” (4)



What treatments are available against the CMV?



“Several drugs are approved for the treatment of HCMV infections in immunocompromised individuals. These drugs include ganciclovir, its oral prodrug valgan-ciclovir, cidofovir, foscavir and fomivirsen. However, the use of these drugs in immunocompetent individuals is limited by their toxicity, poor oral bioavailability, modest efficacy, and the development of drug resistance.” (See Pharmacology & Pharmacology, from September 2013) (3). There are also the natural CMV remedies Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



The CBCD recommends that women concerned about the CMV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR before becoming pregnant.



