CBS 3 and ABC 6 Highlights Gary Barbera Backs the Backpacks Schoolbag Giveaway in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2021 --Gary Barbera and his BarberaCares© Programs along with Philly's famous mascot, the Barbera Bear once again joined PA State Representative Jared Solomon for the Annual Gary Barbera Backs the Backpacks Back to School Backpack Giveaway in Philadelphia.



A few years ago, State Representative Jared Solomon called upon Jeep dealer Gary Barbera to ask for a couple hundred backpacks to assist the Northeast Philadelphia community at the start of the school year. Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Program answered the call. Years and 1000's upon 1000's of Backpacks later the Annual Gary Barbera Backs the Backpack Tour continues to grow.



Principals, teachers, and parents from diverse and under-resourced schools contact Jared Solomon's office asking for book bag donations for their students. "Going back to school costs money especially during these times of covid, financial hardship is a reality for many of our neighbors. It's Barbera Cares pleasure to be able to put some smiles on the children's faces while alleviating some of the financial stress felt by their parents. Each year the need for this type of assistance gets larger. A brand new backpack for school helps get the school year started in the right direction and we are happy to be apart of it." said Gary Barbera.



Solomon and Barbera have joined together for countless community betterment initiatives and celebratory community gatherings. Both have longstanding roots in Northeast Philadelphia -it's not just work and business, it's family, friends, and neighbors helping neighbors.



Gary Barbera says, "Representative Solomon truly is committed to every single citizen of his district. He truly cares about everyone and each of his or her individual struggles. Our BarberaCares Program can't be everything to everybody but we help out where we can."



The BarberaCares Program of Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard has donated over 7,000 Schoolbag Backpacks this school year alone. The Barbera Bear was on site at the various schools such as Woodrow Wilson and Ziegler as well as the Strawberry Mansion Community Gun Buy Back Event entertaining the children and lent his paws to help distribute Barbera Back the Backpacks!



Gary Barbera Backs the Backpacks Annual Tour Lineup:



Back to Back to Back to Back to Back Schools and Events:



Cedar Grove Elementary

Ziegler Elementary

Woodrow Wilson Middle School

Moore Elementary

Gilbert Spruance K- 8 th Grade

Strawberry Mansion North Philadelphia Community Barbera Bookbags and Gun Buyback

Oxford Circle Christian Community Development Association

Kennedy Crossan Elementary



About Gary Barbera, Philly's Famous Bear™ and their Barbera Cares Programs©

