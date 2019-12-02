CBS 3 Featured the Gary Barbera Annual Gobble Until You Wobble Tour at Strawberry Mansion Neighborhood Action Committee

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2019 --Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Team were at Strawberry Mansion Neighborhood Action Center for their Annual Turkey Giveaway distributing 250 turkeys to the wonderful and warm folks in the Strawberry Mansion Community.



The Strawberry Mansion Neighborhood Action Center strengthens the Strawberry Mansion community by empowering its residents and providing resources and services that enhance their quality of life.SMNAC - Strawberry Mansion CDC

BarberaCares has forged a strong enduring relationship with Strawberry Mansion, an underserved neighborhood in Philadelphia, home to fine families who deserve a promotion because of their resilience and dedication to each other and the betterment of their community. BarberaCares has partnered with Strawberry Mansion countless times. Gary Barbera loves this community and respects how the neighbors support each other and are always so warm and welcoming to the BarberaCares efforts.



This Annual Turkey Giveaway warms the spirit of the holidays by allowing Barbera to be apart of the community's Thanksgiving Meal and to serve this fine area of the city that is underserved. It's more than a turkey, it's hope that Strawberry Mansion needs and deserves. "It's a privilege to be apart of Strawberry Mansion's enhancements."



