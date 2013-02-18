CBS Corporation Brilliant Performance & Office Depot Announcement: (NYSE:CBS), (NYSE:ODP)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2013 --CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2012.



"CBS has turned in another quarter of exceptional performance, capping off another terrific year," said Sumner Redstone, Executive Chairman, CBS Corporation.



Revenues of $3.70 billion for the fourth quarter of 2012 increased 2% from $3.61 billion in the same prior-year period.



Full year 2012 revenues of $14.09 billion rose 3% from $13.64 billion in 2011 with increases in each of the Company's major revenue streams.



CBS Corporation is a mass media company that creates and distributes industry-leading content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world.



Office Depot, Inc. (NYSE:ODP) announced that The Company has inked a new partnership with NFL legend and entrepreneur Fran Tarkenton to provide small businesses (SMBs) with a one-stop shop for general business tips, custom-tailored advice, networking, and more.



In partnership with Tarkenton, Office Depot has launched the Small Biz Club, a content-rich small business resource center, which is available free-of-charge to help established businesses to grow stronger and new businesses to introduce their concepts to the world.



Office Depot provides office supplies and services through 1,675 worldwide retail stores, a dedicated sales force, top-rated catalogs, and global e-commerce operations.



