CBS3 Features Barbera Is Back to Back at It Again for Kids, Cops, and Seniors with Phillie Phanatic, Barbera Bear, and Santa Claus!

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2019 --Gary Barbera and his Barbera Cares Program along with the Barbera Bear were proud to partner with Philadelphia's finest of the 2nd and 15th Police Districts to give deserving children of Northeast Philadelphia communities from 30 Philadelphia middle schools a fun, festive holiday party with gifts, food, and desserts, photo booth, DJ, and dancing with the Barbera Bear, the Phillie Phanatic and of course a visit from Santa Claus for the students.



Here is a link to Images and videos of the Barbera Bear in action at the local police department's holiday party: https://www.icloud.com/sharedalbum/#B0OGWZuqDGUPwVm



Barbera Cares partnership has assisted the districts' community relations officers to double the number of bikes that will be given out to special select students as chosen by teachers and the police officers and provide entertainment such as a magic show and a photo booth as well as gifts for Santa Claus to give out to all of the children attending.



2nd District Police Officer Mark Mroz, Community Relations Officer who labors with love for the community, organizes and facilitates this annual party at the Protestant House, is excited to give



these children such a special event that integrates the Police Departments with the children, the teachers, local businesses including Gary Barbera and His Barbera Cares Program. Fantastic gifts were given away 32" TV, Disney on Ice Tickets, and brand-new bikes.



Gary Barbera thanks The Protestant House for their hospitality especially Anthony Manzo, President & CEO as well as his entire staff. The Philadelphia Protestant House is an Award- Winning Philadelphia Retirement Community located at 6401 Martin's Mill Road in Northeast Philadelphia. The facility has a beautiful event hall that again hosted this annual event. A senior living experience for more than 125 years that is affordable with quality care having been named by US News and World Report as one of the best nursing homes in the country. https://pphfamily.org/



Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Program looks forward to this annual event on so many levels. It's a beautiful way to support our men and women in blue as they engage the deserving children of Philadelphia. Gary Barbera thanks all of Police Officers and the Captains of the 2nd and 15th Districts, Captain Matthew Deacon and Captain John Walker for everything seen and unseen, the sacrifices they make, and their service. BarberaCares is proud to once again partner with the police for this annual holiday party for the Northeast school children.



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and his BarberaCares Programs

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard proudly celebrates their 30th anniversary since swinging open the doors showcasing Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV vehicles collaborating with it's own Philadelphia's Credit Connection- On-Site Instant Auto Credit. Over 1000 Vehicles including 300 Jeeps Cheap at one location. Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized by FCA as Philadelphia's #1 volume dealer in both new and pre-owned vehicles for decades. Getting their start as a Dodge dealer has propelled them to be the #1 Dodge Dealer in 6 states, PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA, and WV since the start while receiving Chrysler's highest accolade J D Power certification.



The Barbera Culture, rooted in the belief that Business Comes Where it is Invited and Stays where it is Well Treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent instilling within every single employee the philosophy of guest hospitality, consistent service, and gratefulness for the client's most precious gift of their valuable time. Their proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased 9-10 cars and who send their friends and family. The biggest compliment is the wonderful thoughtful gift of a referral of family and friends.



The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscience, and valued family and hardwork. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through his business, Palm Auto, a carwash, gas station, auto repair and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera family would work for their father as children inspired by their father's work ethic and client satisfaction standards. Their dad said, "Hard work never hurt anyone but Aggravation sure will kill you."



Honored to be recognized with the prestigious Family Owned Business award for dual accolades; Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares for Community Service Excellence. On the heels of this crowning achievement Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized alongside industry icons 6ABC, QVC, and Comcast NBCUniversal for Corporate Philanthropy as the region's most charitable givers.



BarberaCares principles of Support, Enhance, and Inspire lead the way in community service including broadcasting their Don't Text and Drive Campaign- Keep the Boulevard Safe message to everyone, especially the young. Proud to be the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Turkey and Winter Coat hand deliveries to underserved sections of the city such as Strawberry Mansion, massively leading the way in Solar Recycling Cans around the city. Support of Philadelphia's finest including P.A.L, honoring Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Of course 1000's of individuals, children, families, youth groups, churches and synagogues have been added to the list of those being assisted by BarberaCares over the 3 decades.



Their Philly famous mascot – the Barbera Bear can be seen lending a paw and entertaining during parades and community clean-ups. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is also known for where the Stars buy their Cars! It all began with Jim McMahon and Doug Pederson as a young Quarterback in the 90's with many, many stars in between and after. Now it's Coach Doug Pederson and he's been driving Barbera for decades! Now it's your turn. I would be remiss if I didn't ask you.... Is Barbera the Best... Boy I Guess!