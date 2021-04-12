CCI Consulting Announces Four New Hires to Support Continued Growth and Success

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2021 --CCI Consulting, a Career Partners International Firm headquartered just outside of Philadelphia in Montgomery County, announces multiple new hires to support their continued growth and success, providing integrated human resources and talent management solutions to top companies of various industries and sizes throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.



CCI's new hires, Alain Duroseau, Melissa Hitz, Allison Levine and Paige Cohen, bring diverse skills and experience that will further strengthen the firm's business development and operations teams.



"In an exceptionally challenging global economy, CCI adapted, remained agile and continued to put our clients first. I'm enormously proud of the dedication, inventiveness, and commitment of our team to partner with HR leaders across every industry to build resilience, protect employees, support frontline workers, and prepare their organization for a strong recovery," said Sharon Imperaile, CEO, CCI Consulting. "We have an enormous opportunity to help our clients deal with the multiple challenges of recovering from the impact of the pandemic and returning to growth. We will continue to build and invest in our staff to support our growing roster of clients and their unique needs. We're excited that Alain, Melissa, Allison and Paige have decided to join our team."



Alain Duroseau has been hired as Vice President, Client Relations. He will be responsible for new business development and expansion of current client relationships in the Greater Philadelphia area. He brings nearly eight years of experience helping businesses of all sizes achieve results through effective human capital management solutions that mitigate risks, retain high potentials, and enhance team effectiveness.



Melissa Hitz also joins CCI's business development team as Vice President, Client Relations. Melissa has over 13 years of experience in human capital management, serving in a variety of roles that spanned inside sales, corporate recruiting, human capital management consulting, sales management, and outside sales. Her success in this wide-ranging set of experiences has helped her develop a deep understanding of solutions across a variety of HR, talent, and business needs, enabling her to bring inspired strategies to CCI's long-term clients and prospects.



Allison Levine joins CCI's operations team as Operations Coordinator. In this role, Allison will primarily support the firm's Career Transition and HR Consulting practices, performing a variety of operational and candidate-engagement activities. She brings expertise in a variety of areas, including research, data analytics, client engagement, relationship management, and event planning.



Paige Cohen has also been hired as Operations Coordinator and will support the work of CCI across all practices with a primary focus of helping to enable and support our business development, account management and marketing efforts. Paige has worked in a variety of roles across several organizations in the Philadelphia and Baltimore areas, including a paralegal role for HIAS, an operations role for a migrant rights organization, a talent acquisition support role for Johns Hopkins University, and a research intern role at the University of Pennsylvania.



About CCI Consulting

CCI Consulting is a trusted talent management and human resource consulting firm that partners with clients to provide integrated talent solutions that build resilience, readiness, and results.



They understand the challenges organizational leaders confront and will continue to face in the future. Since 1988, they have helped translate these challenges into solutions, enabling organizations to build the capacity to compete not only today but also tomorrow.