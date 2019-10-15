CCI Consulting Announces Hire of New Executive Search Consultant Jeffrey Harvey

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2019 --CCI Consulting is pleased to announce the addition of Jeffrey Harvey as an Executive Search Consultant in the firm's Talent Acquisition practice. Prior to joining CCI, Harvey was affiliated with top executive search firms in both Philadelphia and Boston. He brings over 13 years of experience in all aspects of recruiting and executive search, supporting a broad range of industries and functional areas.



"As we went through the recruiting process with Jeff, we were attracted to the breadth and variety of his executive search experience, which began in 2007, working in both retained search firms and corporate environments. We were equally impressed with his style and passion about creating value for the organizations and clients with whom he partners," said Mary Riccobono, SPHR, VP and Practice Leader of Talent Acquisition for CCI Consulting. "His experience, capabilities and talents position us for continued success!"



Harvey's expertise and consultative approach have earned him the role of trusted advisor to CEO's, Presidents, Vice Presidents, Heads of HR, and other leaders in helping them secure the talent they need. At CCI Consulting, he will harness his true business partner approach, tenacity, and dedication to results to deliver successful outcomes for the clients, as well as the candidates, he serves.



"I am both thrilled and honored to join the CCI team," said Harvey. "CCI has an impeccable reputation with the clients they have served over the past 30 years. I hope to continue that tradition of excellence with our clients in our Talent Acquisition practice. Through teamwork, building strong relationships, a commitment to results, and operating with the highest level of integrity, it is my hope that I can help and expand our executive search services for our clients moving forward."



About CCI Consulting

CCI Consulting is a trusted Talent Management and HR Consulting firm that partners with clients to provide integrated talent solutions that build resilience, readiness and results. Since 1988, we have helped our clients drive sustainable business results by effectively aligning their people strategies to their current and future business needs. www.cciconsulting.com