CCI Consulting Announces New Hires Across Service Areas

Trooper, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2022 --CCI Consulting, a leading HR and Talent Management consulting firm, shares an optimistic approach to 2022, adding capacity and additional expertise in several service areas to support the firm's continued growth and success.



Shirley Shi joins as Talent and Assessment Analyst; Frank Pepe joins as Learning and Development Specialist; Matt Hess joins as Vice President, Client Services; and Kimberly Lundy joins as Senior HR Consultant.



"We are so pleased to be adding the valuable expertise and different perspectives these new team members bring to their roles and our culture at CCI Consulting," said Sharon Imperiale, CEO and Owner of CCI Consulting. "We continue to attract and retain the very best talent and are well-positioned to serve our clients in new ways as we head into 2022 and beyond."



Shi brings over 8 years of experience in areas related to client success, communication, teamwork, research, data presentation, and project management. As Talent and Assessment Analyst with CCI Consulting, she works across CCI's practice areas, with a principal focus in individual and organizational assessments and data analytics.



Pepe brings nearly a decade of diverse training, teaching, and curriculum development experience to CCI Consulting's Talent Development practice. His previous experience includes teaching high school history and designing and facilitating courses in the Learning and Development sector focused on communication skills, customer service, management, leadership development, and workplace safety.



Hess joins CCI Consulting from Insperity, where he provided an array of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help companies operate more efficiently, accelerate their growth, and increase their bottom line, while supporting them to attract and retain the best talent in the region. As Vice President, Client Services at CCI, Hess helps guide organizations to implement their overall human capital management strategies, ranging from hire to retire.



Lundy brings over 20 years of human resources and talent development experience to CCI Consulting. Her previous experience includes designing and launching successful programs focused on employee retention, talent management, performance management and compliance. She has also created and delivered training and development programs.



