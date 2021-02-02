CCI Consulting Finds Success in Virtual Learning and Development Workshops

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2021 --The pandemic has shifted the way many companies conduct business both internally and externally. During a time when it seems as if everything is "virtual", CCI Consulting has found great success in creating virtual programming that keeps employees engaged and learning at its core.



"Like the clients we serve, CCI Consulting has not been immune to these shifting trends, and like our clients, we've adapted," said Director of Learning and Organizational Effectiveness for CCI Consulting, Mark Saddic.



Early on in 2020, the team began transforming and delivering many of their learning and development programs to a virtual format using the same world-class standards they use for their in-person sessions.



"Utilizing Zoom and other meeting platforms, we migrated all our in-person workshops to virtual delivery, without missing a beat," said Saddic. "In fact, in many cases, with overwhelmingly positive feedback."



Positive feedback indeed. Take a look at some of these numbers provided by client feedback:



- 90% NPS: This outstanding Net Promoter Score was given after a two-day virtual Executive Presentation and Presence workshop for a group of leaders completing a leadership development program. Using breakout rooms, videos, 1:1 coaching, and dynamic content, participants prepared to deliver group presentations of their Action Learning Projects to their Senior Leadership Team.



- 91% Satisfied: CCI delivered 12 virtual Unconscious Bias workshops to approximately 200 employees at a financial services company. Ninety-one percent of the respondents rated the overall experience either satisfied or very satisfied. And 98 percent responded affirmatively to the question: "Do you plan on implementing ideas from the workshop with your team?"



- 96% Agree: CCI delivered five, 90-minute topics to more than 150 leaders of a national healthcare services firm during their annual management summit. Ninety-six percent of the cumulative respondents answered that they either agree or strongly agree to the statement: "The facilitator created an interactive experience for all."



When it comes to talent development, the facilitation skills and depth of knowledge in adult learning by the CCI team have made virtual training and development solutions both an enjoyable and successful pivot.



The team at CCI Consulting understands how to design and deliver virtual learning and development programs that produce transformative change.



If you are interested in learning more about how CCI Consulting could bring a successful learning and development program to your organization, please contact us at info@cciconsulting.com.



About CCI Consulting

CCI Consulting is a trusted talent management and human resource consulting firm that partners with clients to provide integrated talent solutions that build resilience, readiness, and results.



They understand the challenges organizational leaders confront and will continue to face in the future. Since 1988, they have helped translate these challenges into solutions, enabling organizations to build the capacity to compete not only today but also tomorrow.