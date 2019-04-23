Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2019 --CCI Consulting, a Talent Management and HR Consulting firm, is excited to announce that their Chief Operating Officer, Brian Clapp, has been promoted to a new role as President. This new title of President formalizes all of the work that Clapp has been doing in his eight years at CCI Consulting, such as running operations and sales within the company.



After having a record year in 2018, CCI Consulting is on their way to an even stronger 2019. Already this year, CCI has seen increased growth in their E3™ employee engagement survey, compensation analysis, internal career development programs, and helping clients with strategic workforce planning. With extensive experience in human capital consulting, leadership development initiatives and talent management strategies, CCI recognizes that Clapp plays a critical role in day-to-day tasks, and as President, will enable CCI to continue on their path of growth.



"As we enter our 31st year of business, our focus remains on helping our clients manage their people through the unprecedented changes expected in the world of work," said Sharon Imperiale, CEO and Owner of CCI Consulting. "We are thinking about that now and what we need to do to better position ourselves to support our clients. Brian's promotion is a reflection of that goal and puts top talent in our top positions to allow us to remain agile."



In addition to Clapp's new responsibilities as President, he will continue to work closely with Imperiale, as well as the CCI practice leaders and senior leadership team, so he can continue to deliver impeccable world-class services and solutions to CCI's clients.



"When I look at the depth of talent in our organization, I'm confident that CCI is uniquely positioned to help clients bridge the skills gap, engage employees and balance retention and succession," said Clapp. "I look forward to supporting Sharon as we develop a strategy for CCI's next 30 years."



Prior to joining CCI, Brian served as the Senior Vice President and Local Market Leader at Aon Consulting. He previously held the position of Executive Vice President, Product Management at Right Management.



