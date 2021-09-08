CCI Consulting Promotes Dan Haneman to Vice President, Sales and Client Services

Trooper, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2021 --CCI Consulting, the Montgomery County-based talent management and human resource consulting firm, today announced the promotion of Dan Haneman to Vice President, Sales & Client Services. In his new role, Dan will work with the CCI Consulting sales team and each specialty practice to support current clients while also expanding client relationships throughout the mid-Atlantic region.



"We believe that Dan's track record of sales success, his deep understanding of both the organization and our services, and his unwavering commitment to our customers make him uniquely qualified to take on this new role," said President of CCI Consulting Brian Clapp. "This is a well-deserved promotion for someone whose name is synonymous with CCI Consulting."



Since joining CCI Consulting in May of 1994, Dan has worked tirelessly to develop strong relationships and position CCI as the provider of choice within the Greater Philadelphia business community. He has earned a strong reputation with his clients for delivering high-quality programs and services that bring strategic alignment between their people strategies and business objectives.



"This new role allows me to have a greater impact on the growth of our business while supporting a broader client base," said Haneman. "I'm very much looking forward to further developing our client relationships via the customized and personalized support that we are known for in our industry."



In his early days with CCI, Dan served as a consultant, managed career centers, conducted various group workshops, and was a featured speaker at various industry functions. Prior to CCI, Dan led the HR functions as Director of Human Resources for both Bryn Mawr Hospital and Bryn Mawr Rehab. He is involved with many local SHRM groups and is widely recognized as one of the prominent business executives in the tri-state region.



