CCI Consulting Promotes Kimberlee Courtney to Director of Marketing

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2019 --Courtney joined CCI Consulting in 2018 as the firm's first dedicated Marketing Manager. While in that role, she played a key part in the rebrand of the company's image and position within the industry. She also helped bring a more strategic approach to the company's sales and marketing efforts and was responsible for leading the transition to a newly acquired sales and marketing technology.



In her newly expanded role, Courtney will continue to lead the company's entire marketing efforts and oversee all branding initiatives, including the relaunch of the company website, collateral development, content strategy, email marketing, and advertising campaigns.



"As a firm with a track record of 30+ years of growth and success, CCI has built a great reputation with those who have experienced the impact and value of our work," said Brain Clapp, President of CCI Consulting. "We are committed to continue this track record of quality service but we are equally committed to doing a better job of telling our story so we can expand awareness and create broader visibility for CCI. I am thankful that Kimberlee will be leading this effort to expand market awareness. She will continue to challenge all of us at CCI to be the best brand ambassadors we can be and will help us achieve our next level of success."



"I could not be more excited about this opportunity to take CCI Consulting to the next level," said Courtney. "In the year I have spent here, I have learned what a truly unique and client-centered company CCI Consulting is. Our client's needs are evolving rapidly and our focus on providing customized solutions that adapt to our client's needs along with our high-touch service is what why we continue to grow year over year. I'm looking forward to increasing awareness of our brand and services and building upon our success through new and exciting marketing strategies."



Prior to joining CCI Consulting, Courtney provided insightful guidance and optimization for digital marketing plans in her role as Reporting Analyst/Team Lead at MayoSeitz Media, a full-service media agency in Philadelphia.



Courtney graduated Cum Laude from Bloomsburg University with a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communications.



About CCI Consulting

CCI Consulting is a trusted Talent Management and HR Consulting firm that partners with clients to provide integrated talent solutions that build resilience, readiness and results. Since 1988, we have helped our clients drive sustainable business results by effectively aligning their people strategies to their current and future business needs. www.cciconsulting.com