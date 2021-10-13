CCI Consulting Recognized for Excellence in Career Transition, Executive Coaching, and Employee Skill Building

Trooper, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2021 --CCI Consulting, the talent management and human resource consulting firm based outside Philadelphia, today announced several awards that the organization won at Career Partners International's annual global meeting. Among the 50 partner firms within Career Partners International, CCI Consulting took home top awards including Highest NPS Score, Highest Satisfaction Rating for an Individual Consultant, Leadership Excellence in Executive Coaching, and Leadership in Upskilling and Reskilling.



The awards exemplify the human-centric approach the company takes in its work with clients across a multitude of industries and highlights their expertise in the field of talent management and HR consulting.



"I am extraordinarily proud of our team for their exceptional work during a challenging time for so many individuals and organizations," said the Owner and CEO of CCI Consulting Sharon Imperiale. "Our team is made up of some of the best in the business and these recognitions showcase their expertise and exceptional client relationships."



Learn more about each award below:



Highest NPS Score: CCI earned a Net Promoter Score of +89 (an organization's Net Promoter Score can range from -100 to +100 and a score between 70 and 100 is considered excellent).



Highest Satisfaction Rating for an Individual Consultant: CCI's Frank DeLaurentis earned an average rating of 9.9375. As a Senior Consultant, Frank works with clients on career coaching, development of an individual's skills and talents, training, networking, and the use and leveraging of social media tools in a job search.



Leadership Excellence in Coaching: CCI is recognized as a leader in delivering Executive Coaching to business executives.



Leadership in Upskilling and Reskilling: CCI generated the highest number of upskilling and reskilling programs across all firms in the partnership. At a time when retention of employees is crucial, CCI works with their clients to assist current employees with the skills they need to succeed within the organization.



The team at CCI Consulting works with clients in many industries and has the ability to scale their services to meet business needs. To learn more about how CCI Consulting can support your organization, visit www.CCIConsulting.com.



About CCI Consulting

CCI Consulting is a trusted talent management and human resource consulting firm that partners with clients to provide integrated talent solutions that build resilience, readiness, and results.



They understand the challenges organizational leaders confront and will continue to face in the future. Since 1988, CCI Consulting has helped translate these challenges into solutions, enabling organizations to build the capacity to compete not only today but tomorrow as well.