CCI Consulting Welcomes Adrianna Gabriel as Executive Coach and Training Consultant

Adrianna brings with her 13 years of experience in Supply Chain and Operations Management in the Consumer Products and Medical Device divisions of Johnson & Johnson. Her areas of responsibility included new product introduction, supply planning, capacity analysis, and inventory control. Most recently, she served as Senior Analyst of Organizational Strategy & Effectiveness where she developed processes to support workforce planning and led organizational culture diagnosis and action plan development across three manufacturing facilities. Additionally, she served as Process Consultant for Center for Millennial Engagement, a non-profit aimed at helping leaders devise practical strategies to attract, develop, and retain high-achieving millennial professionals.



Adrianna holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Rutgers University. She is an APICS Certified Supply Chain Professional and is in the last stages of her Master's of Science in Organizational Dynamics at The University of Pennsylvania with concentrations in Organizational Consulting and Executive Coaching. Throughout the program she completed several practicums including a coaching engagement with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and a consultation with a specialty clinical trial service provider, delivering culture change recommendations to support integration after high merger and acquisition activity.



"Adrianna brings wonderful training and facilitation skills, as well as a coach approach that aligns with our executive coaching programs," said Adena Johnston, D. Mgt., Vice President of Talent Development at CCI Consulting. "More importantly, Adrianna brings a fresh perspective to the work we do and is poised to lend a critical hand as our leadership development and coaching programs continue to grow," said Johnston.



"I am so excited to join the CCI team," said Gabriel. "It's an organization where I truly can bring my whole self to work, combining my personal and professional experiences and passions to serve a variety of clients. I get to guide them through uncertain times to the winning results they deserve. CCI offers a personal touch that speaks to how I like to do business. In the Talent Development space, I absolutely wouldn't want to be anywhere else!"



About CCI Consulting

CCI Consulting is a trusted Talent Management and HR Consulting firm that partners with clients to provide integrated talent solutions that build resilience, readiness and results. Since 1988, we have helped our clients drive sustainable business results by effectively aligning their people strategies to their current and future business needs. https://www.cciconsulting.com