CCI Consulting Welcomes Paul Jeffers as Vice President and Human Resources Consulting Practice Leader

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2019 --CCI Consulting is proud to announce and welcome Paul Jeffers as the firm's Vice President and Human Resources Consulting Practice Leader. Jeffers will be responsible for the development, delivery, and growth strategy of CCI's HR Consulting practice, including building strong client relationships, identifying and analyzing client needs, providing innovative and strategic HR solutions, and ensuring superior service delivery.



"Paul brings perspective and experience as an HR leader who has worked across a number of industries in global, private equity, and consulting firms. Equally valuable, he brings the experience of a seasoned Human Resource consultant as well as an entrepreneur and business owner," said Brian Clapp, President of CCI Consulting. "Each of these perspectives and experiences provides Paul with valuable insight as he takes on this important role and helps us continue to increase the impact and success of our HR Consulting practice."



Prior to joining CCI Consulting, Jeffers held senior international HR leadership roles with organizations such as ERM, EMC Corporation, SunGard Data Systems, JP Morgan Chase, and Ernst and Young. He has defined and implemented HR strategies to respond to virtually every aspect of the organizational lifecycle, from high growth to consolidation and closure. In addition to his corporate experience, Jeffers is active in the business community and served as a member of several advisory boards in higher education and start-up organizations. He is also active in the local HR community and served as a board member of the Philadelphia Human Resource Planning Society (now PSPS) and a former Chair of the HR Person of the Year Awards program.



"I'm thrilled and honored to be joining the CCI family," said Jeffers. "I have been a great admirer of this organization for a long time and had the privilege of working with several team members throughout my career in various capacities. I'm looking forward to leveraging my skills and experience to provide outstanding service to our clients, drive our consulting practice forward, and significantly contribute to the overall success of CCI."



About CCI Consulting

CCI Consulting is a trusted Talent Management and HR Consulting firm that partners with clients to provide integrated talent solutions that build resilience, readiness and results. Since 1988, we have helped our clients drive sustainable business results by effectively aligning their people strategies to their current and future business needs. www.cciconsulting.com