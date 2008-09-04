CCL Container Adds Second Mexico Plant to Meet Growing Aluminum Packaging Demand

Hermitage, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2008 -- CCL Container has announced the scheduled completion of a second manufacturing facility in Mexico in order to better serve its customers throughout Mexico and major North American markets.



The 100,000 sq. ft. facility is expected to be fully operational by the last quarter of 2008, with the first of two production lines running product as early as September. The two high-speed, state-of-the-art lines will produce aluminum aerosol cans and beverage bottles, with a total capacity of 80 million units annually. Both lines are equipped with top-to-bottom container shaping capability, in addition to eight-color lithography.



According to Charlie Herrmann, vice president of sales and marketing for CCL Container, “This will bring our total capacity out of Mexico to over 150 million units per year, with 73 million units currently coming out of our existing Mexico City location on an annual basis.”



The new facility is located in San Jose Iturbide Guanajuato, and will initially employ 65 people. Future plans for the facility include phased expansions, and the installation of seven additional high-speed lines to be added over the next several years. “The demand for aluminum packaging in all major market sectors we serve – cosmetics, personal care, healthy lifestyle products and pharmaceuticals – continues to grow,” Herrmann added. “We have to stay one step ahead of that demand in order to maintain our position as the industry leader.”



The final stages of facility development are being managed for CCL Container by Juan Carlos Bernal, general manager of the new plant. The new facility is situated on highway 57, the road known as "NAFTA way." According to Bernal, “The area around the city of Queretaro, known as the Bajio Area, has been attracting major US corporations for years. Logistically, the area is a superb point of distribution for major markets inside Mexico, and throughout North America. It sits on the backbone of transportation between Mexico and the U.S.”



CCL Container is North America’s leading manufacturer of recyclable aluminum aerosol cans and bottles. All of CCL’s bottles are available in a choice of industry standard re-sealable closure systems and offer the added option of food-grade internal and external linings to protect product taste and purity. The new Mexico-based plant joins the company’s existing manufacturing facilities in Hermitage, PA, Penetang, ONT and Mexico City, Mexico. All of CCL Container’s facilities are ISO 9002 Registered.



