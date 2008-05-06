CCL Container Names New VP Sales and Marketing

Whitehouse, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2008 -- CCL Container, the leading producer of rigid aluminum packaging in North America, has named Charlie Herrmann to the position of VP Sales and Marketing.



Reporting directly to Graham Lloyd, president of CCL Container, Herrmann will be based in the company’s head office in Hermitage, PA. Herrmann will be responsible for the entire North American sales force of CCL Container, along with the company’s technical director and customer service personnel.



Upon making the announcement of Herrmann’s appointment, Graham Lloyd stated, “There is no more capable individual in this industry than Charlie to build on our reputation in the industry, and further secure our leadership position.”



Charlie Herrmann began his career with Monsanto, and then went on to hold senior positions with Avery-Dennison for over 20 years. Prior to accepting responsibility for the sales and marketing efforts of CCL Container, Herrmann held the position of Vice President Marketing & Research & Development at Avery Dennison’s Industrial & Automotive Product Division. A graduate of the University of Colorado with a degree in Economics, Herrmann also holds a Masters Degree in Marketing Management from Northwestern University.



Noting the leadership role CCL Container has taken in the industry over the last several years, Herrmann made clear his reasons for taking on the company’s sales and marketing responsibilities. "I am very excited to be joining CCL Container at a time of great opportunity and challenges in the aluminum can industry as it works to meet growing demand in both traditional aerosol markets as well as in new markets including the beverage industry. Coming to CCL puts me in a position to make an impact on a number of categories within the packaging industry.”



CCL Container is North America’s leading manufacturer of recyclable aluminum aerosol cans and bottles for a broad range of market sectors, including beverage and foods, personal care, health care, household and automotive. The company’s manufacturing facilities are located in Hermitage, PA, Penetang, ONT and Mexico City, Mexico. All facilities are ISO 9002 Registered.



For more information about CCL Container, visit: http://www.cclcontainermedia.com or http://www.cclcontainer.com.



