Buffalo Grove, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2019 --CCPA / GDPR, DPIAComply announces the addition of MongoDB & MySQL to our Proxy Server offerings that provide an interface between non-compliant data and your Encrypted Compliant data. Corporate eCommerce, Websites and Business applications will operate as usual without modification (simply change a Port #), keeping companies Compliant & Secure against hackers' breaches! Scalable to handle smaller WordPress sites (no plugin necessary) to the largest Corporate installations either on the Cloud, AWS/AMI or On-Premise.



DPIAComply Application is your Comprehensive CCPA, GDPR solution for fast, accurate and affordable Compliancy. This is exactly what every Corporation needs to face the continued onslaught of Data Protection Regulations, for most every current popular data sources.



We are unaware of any competition for our Proxy Servers and do not expect any in the next few years because of the extreme complexity of communicating with Data Bases / Files Systems, File Packets and resolving Connectivity at levels even deeper than Hackers may venture. We feel using our Proxies may add another layer of protections for companies communicating and storing personal Information.



DPIAComply will complete Proxies for PostgreSQL by December 31st and Oracle by mid-January, thereby giving most every company the means to become compliant. Our Proxy servers should reduce to months what could have been or will be a 3-5 year compliance project, without our Proxy.



DPIAComply's Core Spark Applications (with the option of Apache Hadoop) will scale to process the highest data volumes and will quickly and accurately discover and encrypt your customers' personal information. DPIAComply provides functionality to allow for Citizens' Proper Consent, Right of Erasure, Right to know how their Data was Used & what data you have of theirs, and does it not only for Structured data, but also for PDF, Office Docs, XML, email, OCR, Biometrics and many more…, even data anomalies and personal information that impact your business. "



CCPA is just days away, as are the possibilities of fines and lawsuits reaching into the billions for breaches involving only hundreds of thousands of California Citizens. Unlike the EU, where GDPR violations are only enforceable by Government Agencies, California's CCPA gives Citizens the right to sue for $750.00, without showing damages, and for more if they prove greater damages were caused by a breach. CCPA empowers the Attorney General to file Criminally for an additional $7,500 per person per breach.



DPIAComply "Offers the Market's Only CCPA / GDPR Comprehensive Compliance Proxy for eCommerce, Websites & Back-End communications between decrypted data and Compliant Encrypted Personal Information (PII). Companies can install DPIAComply's App and Proxy Servers, and by only adjusting a Port Number can encrypt their data and continue Business as Usual without costly and difficult application modifications. Without DPIAComply's Proxy Servers, Companies may be putting their Customers' security, their own Branding and Assets at unnecessary Risk.



DPIAComply is the GDPR, CCPA and General Regulatory Compliance (GRC) technology leader. We deliver the software companies need to become CCPA / GDPR Compliant by; Protecting via encryption your Customers' Personal data and other valuable Corporate data assets; eliminating the need to re-write and re-architect your entire company's Data Assets and ecosystem such as most; Financial, ERP, CRM, HR, Payroll, Big Data and many other 3rd party applications by building Proxy Servers to handle communication between your applications and your encrypted data.



DPIAComply provides an innovative, comprehensive series of technologies to combat widespread hacking, which has now become an industry by itself (estimated to cost the world's economy around 6 Trillion a year by 2021). In order to complete our products and combat hackers we had to adopt the same mindset as a hacker to build technology that thwarts their efforts while delivering Compliance to our Clients.



DPIAComply's Main Application supports most every JDBC Database, Big Data Hadoop's HDFS, Hbase, MongoDB and others, while our Proxy Servers currently support MySQL and MongoDB with PostgreSQL and Oracle soon to follow.



DPIAComply will continue to add SQL and Non-SQL Ecosystems to our Proxy Servers as requests and demands require. We are proud of our Proxy Servers and Application Architecture that is flexible and architected so that new Data Sources can be added within weeks of a request!



Companies protect your customer's Personal Data, Brand Name, Reputation & profit margins.



