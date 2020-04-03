Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2020 --Keeping track of business assets is much more than just a balance sheet. There are many ways to protect your property. One way is to protect your investment is by installing a camera system or CCTV system. These CCTV systems can be designed in many configurations servicing the needs of small businesses to large corporations. The company most trusted to install CCTV systems and security systems in Birmingham, Huntsville, Pelham, and the surrounding areas is Prestige Alarm & Specialty Products, Inc.



Camera systems can be a single security camera or multiple linked cameras, which can remain in a fixed position or can pan, tilt and zoom in. Depending on the needs of your business in Birmingham, Pelham, and Bessemer, the personnel at Prestige Alarm can assess the area to be surveilled and offer product recommendations. Determining the appropriate camera resolution is critical for the most comprehensive CCTV system coverage and transmission. Options include standard color resolution, high-resolution or low-light covert cameras. Many CCTV system devices are weatherproof, offer night vision, thermal imaging and are made to survive vandalism. Surveillance video recording is available and can be transmitted through wireless or wired networking. CCTV camera systems can be viewed from handheld devices such as smartphones or tablets, or from desktops.



Serving communities in Alabama for more than 20 years, CEO Eddie Harden started out protecting businesses and government offices by installing fire and security alarm systems. Over one thousand installations later, Prestige alarm is considered one of the premiere security and CCTV systems providers in Tuscaloosa, Bessemer, Hoover, AL, and the surrounding areas.



All Prestige Alarm technicians are Alabama certified to install CCTV systems and other security products offered.



Consultations are always complimentary and include a walk-through of your business, to identify locations for CCTV cameras to be installed. Locations often requiring CCTV systems are entrances, exits, parking garages, loading docks, back entrances, lobby areas, and main office areas. Camera systems protect employees, prevent employee theft and deter outside criminals. For more information on CCTV systems in Pelham, Birmingham, Huntsville, Bessemer, Tuscaloosa and Hoover, AL visit, www.prestigealarm.com or call 205-661-4822 for a free business evaluation.



About Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc.

Prestige Alarm was founded in Trussville, AL in 1995 by Eddie Harden, with the goal of protecting businesses and government buildings. More than 20 years later, his company has expanded to protect residential homes, offering additional products, including CCTV systems with or without video surveillance recording.