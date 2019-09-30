CDF Corporation to Attend RIPA Annual Conference and Exposition

Plymouth, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2019 --CDF Corporation, an international leader in the production of bag-in-box and flexible packaging, as well as liners for pails, drums, and intermediate bulk containers—will be exhibiting at the Reusable Industrial Packaging Association's (RIPA) 78th Annual Conference and Exposition. RIPA is leading trade association for North American reconditioners, manufacturers, and distributors of reusable industrial packaging. The 2019 RIPA Annual Conference assembles a collection of experts and leaders from the reusable industrial packaging industry and aims to educate attendees on the latest packaging trends through top-quality presentations and social events. The event will be held from October 2 through 4 at the Naples Grande Beach Resort in Naples, Florida.



CDF Corporation has a large assortment of innovative drum and pail liners, which will be exhibited at the conference. Liners offer an economical and sustainable way to get the most use out of drum and pail packaging. Using a liner helps keep the external packaging clean and ready for re-use or recycling—making it more palatable for a reconditioner to cleanse and reintroduce it into a closed-looped system. CDF manufactures a range of liners to fit all the relevant needs—product type and viscosity, sanitary requirements, static hazards, and evacuation method—in drum and pail applications. Beyond the benefits liners provide to reconditioners and transport and storage elements of the supply chain—sustainability, affordability, efficiency, safe and secure packaging—they also ensure product purity.



CDF Product Development Account Manager Jim Gillis said of the event, "At CDF, the sustainability of our products is always a top priority. Our drum and pail liners are specifically manufactured to allow for effortless recycling and reconditioning for our customers. RIPA's annual meeting gives us a comprehensive overview of the reusable industrial packaging industry and delivers significant value to our organization. We're excited to learn about the industry's latest trends so we can continue to provide the best and most innovative products to our customers for years to come."



