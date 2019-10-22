Plymouth, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2019 --Plymouth, MA – October 16, 2019 – CDF Corporation, a global company that specializes in the manufacturing of drum and pail liners, intermediate bulk container (IBC) liners, bag-in-box, and flexible packaging solutions will be attending the American Food Manufacturing Summit 2019. This event creates a forum for food and beverage processors and suppliers to come together to discuss current trends, strategic insights, and best practices in an ever-evolving environment.



The summit is on November 12 and 13 at the Loews Chicago O'Hare Hotel in Chicago, IL. Key themes will focus on manufacturing and automation, with specifics to be addressed, such as (though not limited to) examining the future of food processing and manufacturing; increasing operational efficiency, performance and resilience; and achieving sustainability goals, plus the added benefits of cost savings. As well, themes of quality and safety will be discussed; relevant topics include new FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) regulations, ensuring processed products processed are safe and free of contaminants, and factors influencing HACCP implementation in the food industry.



CDF has a large range of flexible packaging solutions to satisfy the distinct needs of food and beverage producers and suppliers. The award-winning Meta® Pail packaging solution, one of a number of CDF's Mindful Packaging items that will be featured during the event, was developed for transporting semi-viscous, solid, and liquid products currently shipped in plastic pails. This disruptive packaging is a highly effective packaging solution providing superior product protection, increased space savings, and lower operational costs. The semi-rigid, vacuum-formed, plastic pail with a hermetically sealed laminated film lid (with lidding options) is housed within an 8-sided corrugated container, making product transportation more convenient and less costly, while simultaneously improving efficiencies across the supply chain and sustainability initiatives for the environment.



As an international packaging leader, CDF assists companies in ramping up their volumes when transitioning from plastic pails to this innovative and sustainable packaging solution. CDF representatives will be on hand at booth #22 to answer any questions about Meta Pail and other packaging solutions. Attendees can receive a 60% discount off preferred passes when registering for the event, using the password CDFVIP where prompted.



Max Sullivan, CDF's Product Manager, said of the summit, "Talking with and learning from colleagues in the industry is the best way to stay in touch with what food producers need and want in their packaging products. We look forward to participating in this informative exchange and welcome the opportunity to share the ways CDF can help food and beverage producers meet their packaging needs."



For more information about CDF's products and capabilities, visit www.cdf1.com.



About CDF Corporation

CDF Corporation is a family-owned global business that utilizes a broad and deep knowledge base to create high-quality packaging systems tailored to meet its customers' needs. CDF excels in three key packaging areas: deep-draw vacuum-forming, blow molding, intermediate bulk container, bag-in-box solutions, and heat sealing. CDF manufactures products ranging in sizes from 2 ounces to 330 gallons in its Plymouth, Massachusetts ISO-certified facility. CDF's products satisfy a variety of markets and applications, including the food and beverage, chemical, and cosmetic industries.



Social

Register for the American Food Manufacturing Summit 2019 with a 60% discount on admission with this VIP code! This is forum for F&B processors and suppliers to discuss current trends, strategic insights, and best practices—and we're happy to be part of it. Come say hello at booth #22! https://info.cdf1.com/news/cdf-corporation-to-attend-the-american-food-manufacturing-summit-2019