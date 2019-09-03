CDF Corporation to Attend the Northeast Dairy Convention

Plymouth, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2019 --CDF Corporation, a global company that specializes in the manufacturing of intermediate bulk container liners (IBC), bag-in-box, and flexible packaging solutions will be attending the Northeast Dairy Convention. Organized by the Northeast Dairy Suppliers Association, the show features diary executives, managers, industry vendors, and suppliers from throughout the Northeast who will gather to learn about industry trends and information through guest speakers, panel discussions, and networking events. The event will be held from September 11 through 13 at the Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown, New York.



CDF has a large range of flexible packaging solutions to satisfy the distinct needs of dairy producers and suppliers. CDF's Form-fit® IBC liners are a preferred packaging solution for the dairy industry and have proven performance in critical applications. Form-fit (cube-shaped) liners are designed to form fit the internal shape of intermediate bulk containers and are offered in a variety of films, fitments, and fitment placements. CDF will be displaying its trademarked Form-fit® IBC liner at the show and will be available to answer inquiries about how the company can help visitors meet their diary packaging, transport, and storage requirements.



Leigh Vaughn, CDF's National Account Executive, said of the convention, "We are thrilled to be participating in this event. I've worked with many customers in the dairy industry who have had tremendous success with the transition of switching from steel drums to Form-fit IBC liners. Educational events like the Northeast Dairy Convention allow us to hear, directly from our colleagues in the industry, what is important to them. And that's important to us."



For more information about CDF's products and capabilities, visit www.cdf1.com.



About CDF Corporation

CDF Corporation is a family-owned global business that utilizes a broad and deep knowledge base to create high-quality packaging systems tailored to meet its customers' needs. CDF excels in three key packaging areas: deep-draw vacuum-forming, blow molding, intermediate bulk container, bag-in-box solutions, and heat sealing. CDF manufactures products ranging in sizes from 2 ounces to 330 gallons in its Plymouth, Massachusetts ISO-certified facility. CDF's products satisfy a variety of markets and applications, including the food and beverage, chemical, and cosmetic industries.