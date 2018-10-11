CDF Corporation to Exhibit Its Latest Innovation at Pack Expo in Chicago

Plymouth, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2018 --CDF Corporation, a global company that specializes in the manufacture and sale of intermediate bulk container liners (IBC), bag-in-box, and flexible packaging solutions—along with high-quality pail liners and drum liners—will be exhibiting at Pack Expo, the premier international event that aims at "inspiring advances in packaging." Pack Expo features a massive show floor full of machinery in action and packaging solutions for "every industry imaginable," providing an immersive experience for attendees. The intention of the expo is to provide vision, trend awareness, inspiration, and connections for vendors and visitors. The expo is held from October 14 through 17, 2018, at McCormack Place, Chicago, IL.



CDF will be showcasing its Meta® KD8 with Smart Pail Inside. CDF's latest flexible packaging innovation helps decrease equipment costs for low upfront investment, allows lower volume users to easily transition into higher volume, and the patented knock-down box easily assembles in three steps. The Meta® Pail is a semi-rigid, vacuum-formed, plastic pail with a hermetically sealed peel-reseal laminated film lid, housed within an 8-sided corrugated container. Meta Pail was developed for transporting semi-viscous, solid, and some liquid currently shipped in plastic pails. Pack Expo attendees will be able to see Meta KD8 with Smart Pail Inside at CDF's booth, #E-8256.



CDF Vice President Jay Waltz said of the event, "We're very excited to be exhibitors at the packaging industry's largest, most influential event, giving us the opportunity show visitors our latest disruptor to the flexible packaging industry: Meta KD8 with Smart Pail Inside. It's especially well-suited for lower volume users—also allowing them to ramp up their volume with ease. We make the switch from plastic pails to this innovative packaging solution a seamless one, and look forward to discussing its many benefits, along with CDF's varied packaging solutions across a wide range of industries and applications, with Pack Expo attendees."



For more information about CDF's products and capabilities, visit www.cdf1.com.



About CDF Corporation

CDF Corporation is a family-owned global business that utilizes a broad and deep knowledge base to create high-quality packaging systems tailored to meet its customers' needs. CDF excels in three key packaging areas: deep-draw vacuum-forming, blow molding, intermediate bulk container, bag-in-box solutions, and heat sealing. CDF manufactures products ranging in sizes from 2 ounces to 330 gallons in its Plymouth, Massachusetts ISO-certified facility. CDF's products satisfy a variety of markets and applications, including the food and beverage, chemical, and cosmetic industries.