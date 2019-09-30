CDF Corporation to Showcase Innovative Drum and Pail Liners at 2019 IPANA Annual Conference

Plymouth, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2019 --CDF Corporation, a global company that specializes in the manufacture and sale of intermediate bulk container liners (IBC), bag-in-box, and flexible packaging solutions—along with high-quality pail liners and drum liners—will be attending the Industrial Packaging Alliance of North America's (IPANA) Annual Conference. IPANA is the leading membership organization for manufacturers of new industrial packaging in North America. The 2019 IPANA Annual Conference connects members of IPANA's four independent affiliates to address regulatory and technical industrial packaging issues—in addition to analyzing international developments that impact worldwide packaging regulations. The event will be held from October 1 through 3 at the Naples Grande Beach Resort in Naples, Florida.



CDF Corporation has a large assortment of innovative drum and pail packaging solutions, which will be on display at the conference. Made from flexible or semi-rigid polymers, drum and pail liners protect both the external packaging and the product inside. CDF's liners allow drums and pails to be easily reconditioned/recycled, cleaned with less water, get into the closed-looped systems quicker, and require relatively little downtime before reintroduction into the supply chain. CDF manufactures a range of liners to fit all the relevant needs—product type and viscosity, sanitary requirements, static hazards, and evacuation method—in drum and pail applications.



CDF Product Development Account Manager Jim Gillis said of the event, "This conference exists to provides resources to companies interested in the advancement of the industrial packaging industry, who want safe and reliable products. That fits our mission perfectly! We look forward to learning about the specific needs of visitors and are happy to talk about the safe and reliable advances they can make in their businesses with our drum and pail liners."



About CDF Corporation

CDF Corporation is a family-owned global business that utilizes a broad and deep knowledge base to create high-quality packaging systems tailored to meet its customers' needs. CDF excels in three key packaging areas: deep-draw vacuum-forming, blow molding, intermediate bulk container, bag-in-box solutions, and heat sealing. CDF manufactures products ranging in sizes from 2 ounces to 330 gallons in its Plymouth, Massachusetts ISO-certified facility. CDF's products satisfy a variety of markets and applications, including the food and beverage, chemical, and cosmetic industries.