CDF Corporation to Showcase Its Innovative Products at American Packaging Summit 2019

Plymouth, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2019 --CDF Corporation, an international leader in the production of bag-in-box and flexible packaging, as well as liners for pails, drums, and intermediate bulk containers—will be exhibiting at American Packaging Summit. This event provides packaging executives with current trends, strategic insights, and best practices in packaging innovation, design, materials, and branding. This unique summit brings together leaders from diverse industry sectors—food and beverage, CPG, cosmetics, pharma, retail, toys, and more. Key themes for this year's event are design and innovation, material and technology, and sustainability. The two-day summit takes place on April 16 and 17, 2019 in Chicago, IL.



The award-winning Meta® Pail packaging solution, one of a number of CDF items that will be showcased during the event, was designed to make the transport of semi-viscous, solid, and most liquid products more convenient, decreasing equipment costs for low upfront investment, while improving efficiencies across the supply chain and sustainability initiatives for the environment. This packaging disruptor combines two state-of-the-art technologies into one superior solution that replaces plastic pails and delivers superior performance. It also provides reduced transportation and operational costs, excellent strength, and superior product protection. CDF assists companies in making a seamless switch from plastic pails to this innovative packaging solution, allowing them to ramp up their volume with ease.



The sustainable benefits of using Meta® Pail with Smart Pail include less disposal volume, reduced CO2 emissions compared to rigid pails, less solid waste, and less energy usage than rigid pails. It's considerably lighter than regular packaging, weighing approximately 60% less than a plastic pail, saving cost and resources with transportation, storage, and disposal.



Other CDF products featured during the event will include Form-fit intermediate bulk container (IBC) liners, Cheertainer® bag-in-box liners, and drum & pail liners. CDF representatives will be on hand at booth #32 to answer any questions about the products.



Jay Waltz, the Vice President of CDF Corporation, said of the event, "We are excited to exhibit at American Packaging Summit and have an opportunity to share Meta® Pail's disruptive advancements with event attendees. Meta® Pail's exclusive design addresses the most critical packaging needs of businesses across industries, including increased efficiency and improved sustainability. Switching from plastic pails to this sustainable packaging solution should be a seamless transition, and CDF is ready to assist businesses in making the move. This event provides excellent networking opportunity across the many industries that rely on innovative packaging solutions, and we look forward to connecting with the event's attendees and hearing about their packaging needs.



For more information about CDF's products and capabilities, visit www.cdf1.com.



About CDF Corporation

CDF Corporation is a family-owned global business that utilizes a broad and deep knowledge base to create high-quality packaging systems tailored to meet its customers' needs. CDF excels in three key packaging areas: deep-draw vacuum-forming, blow molding, intermediate bulk container, bag-in-box solutions, and heat sealing. CDF manufactures products ranging in sizes from 2 ounces to 330 gallons in its Plymouth, Massachusetts ISO-certified facility. CDF's products satisfy a variety of markets and applications, including the food and beverage, chemical, and cosmetic industries.