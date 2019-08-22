CDF Corporation to Showcase Meta® Pail with Smart Pail Inside at IBIE 2019

Plymouth, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2019 --CDF Corporation, a leading packaging expert in bag-in-box flexible solutions, as well as liners for pails, drums, and intermediate bulk containers—will be exhibiting at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE). The tradeshow will be held September 8 – 11, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Happening every three years, the Baking Expo? is the biggest, most comprehensive event in the U.S. for the grain-based food industry. It brings together more than 20,000 baking professionals from 100 different countries and every segment of the business. This unique event provides an unparalleled chance to discover the most innovative solutions for each individual segment and establish valuable industry partnerships.



The award-winning Meta® Pail packaging solution, one of a number of CDF items that will be featured during the event, was developed for transporting semi-viscous, solid, and liquid products currently shipped in plastic pails. This disruptive packaging is a highly effective packaging solution providing superior product protection, increased space savings, and lower operational costs. The semi-rigid, vacuum-formed, plastic pail with a hermetically sealed laminated film lid (with lidding options) is housed within an 8-sided corrugated container, making product transportation more convenient and less costly, while simultaneously improving efficiencies across the supply chain and sustainability initiatives for the environment.



As an international packaging leader, CDF assists companies in ramping up their volumes when transitioning from plastic pails to this innovative and sustainable packaging solution. CDF representatives will be on hand at booth #1122 to answer any questions about Meta Pail and other packaging solutions.



CDF Vice President, Jay Waltz, who will attend the event, says, "We are thrilled be a part of IBIE and have an opportunity to present the Meta® Pail innovation to the grain-based food industry professionals. We've been successfully addressing the packaging needs of the food industry with increased efficiency, food safety, and improved sustainability with Meta® Pail, which was designed with these goals in mind. We look forward to connecting with the event's attendees and hearing about their packaging needs."



About CDF Corporation

CDF Corporation is a family-owned global business that utilizes a broad and deep knowledge base to create high-quality packaging systems tailored to meet its customers' needs. CDF excels in three key packaging areas: deep-draw vacuum-forming, blow molding, intermediate bulk container, bag-in-box solutions, and heat sealing. CDF manufactures products ranging in sizes from 2 ounces to 330 gallons in its Plymouth, Massachusetts ISO-certified facility. CDF's products satisfy a variety of markets and applications, including the food and beverage, chemical, and cosmetic industries.