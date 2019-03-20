Plymouth, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2019 --CDF Corporation, the international leader in the production of liners for pails, drums and intermediate bulk containers—is pleased to announce that Meta® Pail with Smart Pail inside was unanimously voted Industrial Pack's Best New Product of 2019. This packaging disruptor will be showcased in the feature area at North America's biggest event for the industrial, transit, and protective packaging industry.



The Industrial Pack awards program was first introduced successfully last year and was created to recognize and reward excellence in the industrial packaging sector. This year, awards were open again to manufacturers, with the addition of brands; with that addition, nominations increased by over 300%. The judging criteria was set with factors such as innovations, material, technology, and positive impact on customers and businesses. The judges, Industrial Pack Advisory Board members, voted unanimously for Meta Pail as the Best New Product of 2019. They were impressed with the innovation of Meta Pail and its ability to address sustainability concerns of customers by producing a more recyclable product while lowering supply chain costs on all fronts: operational, storage, handling, transportation, disposal.



Industrial Pack was created with a mission to connect buyers and suppliers in the industry to address innovation, productivity, cost, sustainability, and compliance to help buyers and specifiers solve their challenges by providing an immersive experience. The two-day event takes place on March 27 & 28, 2019 in Atlanta, GA.



CDF will be exhibiting at booth #611, featuring Meta Pail with Smart Pail Inside, the latest packaging innovation disrupting the industry. CDF's latest product combines two state-of-the-art technologies to replace plastic pails and delivers superior performance. Among the product's many benefits are reduced transportation and operational costs, excellent strength, and superior product protection. It's considerably lighter than regular packaging, weighing approximately 60% less than a plastic pail. Using Meta Pail, companies can transport semi-viscous, solid, and most liquid products currently shipped in plastic pails. CDF assists companies in making a seamless switch from plastic pails to this innovative packaging solution. It is especially well-suited for lower volume users—also allowing them to ramp up their volume with ease.



CDF Vice President, Jay Waltz, who will attend the event, states, "We are honored that Meta Pail has been acknowledged by industry peers for its disruptive innovation and are excited to have it featured as a spotlight product. We hope more people learn about this ground-breaking packaging combination that allows manufacturers, distributors, and end-use customers to lower costs with increased efficiency in operations, transportation, and storage, while improving their sustainability profile. We look forward to meeting with attendees of Industrial Pack to share the benefits of Meta Pail and discuss other packaging solutions CDF provides to meet the unique needs of businesses across industries."



For more information about CDF's products and capabilities, visit www.cdf1.com.



About CDF Corporation

CDF Corporation is a family-owned global business that utilizes a broad and deep knowledge base to create high-quality packaging systems tailored to meet its customers' needs. CDF excels in three key packaging areas: deep-draw vacuum-forming, blow molding, intermediate bulk container, bag-in-box solutions, and heat sealing. CDF manufactures products ranging in sizes from 2 ounces to 330 gallons in its Plymouth, Massachusetts ISO-certified facility. CDF's products satisfy a variety of markets and applications, including the food and beverage, chemical, and cosmetic industries.