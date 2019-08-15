CDF to Attend the Petroleum Packaging Council's 2019 Fall Meeting

Plymouth, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2019 --CDF Corporation, a global company that specializes in the manufacturing of intermediate bulk container liners (IBC), bag-in-box, and flexible packaging solutions will be attending the Petroleum Packaging Council's (PPC) 2019 fall meeting. The Petroleum Packaging Council is an association providing technical leadership and education to the petroleum packaging and blending industry. The fall show includes guest speakers, technical sessions, and networking opportunities—designed to provide foresight, trend awareness, technological expertise, and new connections for both vendors and visitors. The PPC's 2019 fall meeting will be held August 25 - 27 at the Hilton Salt Lake City Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.



CDF has a large array of flexible products to satisfy the needs of petroleum manufacturers. Bag-in-box is a preferred packaging solution for chemical applications and can accommodate sizing needs from 1 liter to 25 liters. CDF offers both form-fit and pillow styles to meet a variety of bag-in-box needs. CDF's UN-certified bag-in-box provides the highest levels of protection for transporting hazardous products requiring class II and III packaging.



Representing CDF will be Iris Thomas, the National Sales and Business Development Manager for CDF's Flexible Packaging Group. Thomas is deeply involved in the Petroleum Packing Council and currently serves as a member of PPC's Board of Directors.



Iris Thomas, the National Sales and Business Development Manager for CDF's Flexible Packaging Group, said of the event, "Relevant information and education is so vital in an industry that, quite literally, fuels the world. It's why each PCC event is as important for those in the lubricants industry and those who serve it. I am honored to be involved on both levels and am equally committed to ensuring the safe, efficient, and sustainable needs of the packaging—and subsequent transport and storage—of petroleum-based and chemical products."



About CDF Corporation

CDF Corporation is a family-owned global business that utilizes a broad and deep knowledge base to create high-quality packaging systems tailored to meet its customers' needs. CDF excels in three key packaging areas: deep-draw vacuum-forming, blow molding, intermediate bulk container, bag-in-box solutions, and heat sealing. CDF manufactures products ranging in sizes from 2 ounces to 330 gallons in its Plymouth, Massachusetts ISO-certified facility. CDF's products satisfy a variety of markets and applications, including the food and beverage, chemical, and cosmetic industries.