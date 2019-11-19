CDG Unveils a New Set of Dining Area Furniture

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2019 --CDG is glad to announce its release of brand-new dining area furniture. This latest lineup successfully grabs market share and draws global attention. In the fast-growing dining table and chairs industry, CDG has been striving to bring more high-quality products to customers.



As an innovative product designer, researcher, and developer perfectly rolled into one, CDG has more than 13 years of experience in creating and manufacturing dining area furniture, commercial furniture, garden furniture, outdoor furniture, bar furniture, and so on. These years have witnessed innovations of CDG's product designs. Recently, its newly launched chair and table set have attracted thousands of eyeballs.



CDG is adding an extra touch of vintage style to this new set of dining area furniture with a perfect combination of wooden planks and aluminum body. There is a hollowing aluminum board on one side of the table and chairs, patterned with leaf veins. Simple but elegant, this set of dining area furniture can be placed on every occasion, including office, yard, garden, restaurant, and other settings. It is a top pick for weddings and other events, giving more freshness, charming, and inviting ambiance.



Besides, this sturdy and durable dining area furniture has the modern, yet classic surface which is easy to clean and maintain. If this furniture is placed in a restaurant, the fresh smell of the wood material can prompt a specific auxiliary effect on dining. Most importantly, since the wooden and metal materials, this product has a prolonged service life and can provide a satisfying user experience.



According to CDG, this company designs and creates every product based on the understanding, respect, and aesthetic of nature. Embracing the eco-friendly and energy-saving principle, CDG prefers to offer top-class dining area furniture with qualified materials. CDG's talent team hopes the products can be a sound and valuable investment for the buyers.



The high-quality products and superior customer services have earned CDG a good reputation in the dining area furniture industry and enabled it to sell products to many countries and regions such as Australia, the USA, Europe, South Africa, and the Middle East.



Since 2013, on the strength of long-term cooperation with various companies and wholesalers, this company has not only established a global business network, but also had the ability to provide excellent solutions and outstanding products for many industries and places including hospitality, schools, social setting, and business setting. In all, CDG endeavors to carry on and open up more possibilities to develop its dining area furniture.



About CDG

As an expert in the dining area furniture industry, CDG is adept at manufacturing top-class dining table and chairs. Equipped with 10,000 square meters of workshops, over 80 professional workers as well as engineers and massive advanced equipment, CDG can offer a powerful production capacity to meet any customer needs in time. What's more, both specialized R&D engineers and technical support groups contribute to the detailed solutions and timely help provided for customers by CDG.



