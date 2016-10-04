CDR San Miguel Adds Three Designated Luxury Specialists by Christie's International Real Estate

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2016 --CDR San Miguel joined leading residential real estate associates from the world's top luxury network for a gathering in Washington, D.C., for Christie's International Real Estate's 2016 Luxury Specialist Conference.



The two-day event, held September 22-23, gave select agents from the Christie's International Real Estate network an opportunity to explore best practices and strategies, as well as gain competitive insights on ways to successfully maneuver in today's ever-changing, high-end global property market. Upon completion, attendees received the designation of "Christie's International Real Estate Luxury Specialist" from Christie's Education. CDR San Miguel´s team of luxury specialists: Carolina Figueroa, Ann Dolan and Jim Dolan were all awarded this prestigious honor.



Christie's International Real Estate is the real estate arm of Christie's, the world's leading art business and the arbiter of luxury for 250 years. The invitation-only real estate network is composed of top brokerages from around the world, with more than US$118 billion in real estate transactions in 2015.



"Our unique symposium offered a concentrated focus on techniques and tactics for marketing to buyers and sellers at the ultra-high-end, all while allowing attendees to explore new ways to increase their level of service to clients through their exclusive connection to Christie's International Real Estate and Christie's," said Dan Conn, CEO, Christie's International Real Estate.



"We were thrilled to have three members of our team at the conference who each received the designation, Luxury Specialist. In a town like San Miguel de Allende with a strong luxury home market, CDR San Miguel leads the way, and this will give us an even bigger advantage in working with luxury buyers and sellers. This is our third networking event of the year with top agents from Christie´s International Real Estate brokerages from around the world and another great opportunity to share our beautiful town and lifestyle with the rest of the world," says Ann Dolan, VP Sales & Marketing for CDR San Miguel.



The conference included a myriad of panels, seminars, and presentations by luxury experts, including Christie's specialists, focused on a range of topics — from selling strategies and marketing techniques to current trends in luxury goods and design. Approximately 200 professionals throughout the world took part in the conference.



About CDR San Miguel

CDR San Miguel is a leading broker of luxury properties in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Drawing on extensive local connections, CDR San Miguel opens doors to properties of elegance, sophistication, and lasting value.



Learn more at http://cdrsanmiguel.com/ or Facebook at http://facebook.com/cdrsanmiguel.