Cece Teneal & Soul Kamotion Release First Single off of New Live Album

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2018 --CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion announced that the first single off of their new live album "#5or5000" has been released on Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Music, Tidal, and Pandora.



The album's first single, "What I'd Do To Get Your Love Back" was originally written by CeCe's mom, international blues singer Yvonne Jackson, and when the band listened to it, the words took on a whole new meaning.



"The song is an opportunity to reflect on what that moment would be like to get someone's love back for just one day – a parent, sibling, friend or love interest." said CeCe. "We've all been there."



The band's new live album, "#5or5000," which will have a June 19 release, is a captivating, energetic and entertaining blend of songs that catapult fans to a place where they just can't hold back. It's funky, fun, enchanting, powerful, faith-filled, purposeful, and reflective. It speaks to all stages of love and living and embracing our true life while reminding people to appreciate their blessings and not take things for granted.



In total, "#5or5000" reflects CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion's mission of giving the same show and a hundred percent of themselves, whether there are five or five thousand people in the audience. This band Is a well-primed musical force and prepared to spread their message on a global scale.



Soul Kamotion has been captivating the globe with original, live music for more than 16 years. Their blend of blues, soul and roots music uplifts and inspires audiences with messages of hope, love and the belief that anything is possible. They pride themselves on providing incredible live music experiences that transcend cultural and generational barriers.



The funkiest musicians to ever touch the stage, Soul Kamotion is the smooth and passionate, Chris Baptiste (Keys & MD); the creative and innovative Terrell Kimble (Bass), the multi-talented Lavon Rushing (Guitar) and the energetic James Adkins (Drums). They have as their song "90 MPH" suggests, one gear – high energy. Lead singer CeCe Teneal is an award-winning, undeniable talent who both critics and fans call "a musical force to be reckoned with," and her achievements in the industry over the past decade are certainly a testament to that view.



