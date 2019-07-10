Celdara Medical Launches New Website for Biomedical Entrepreneurs

Lebanon, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2019 --Celdara Medical, LLC today announced the launch of an online resource database for biomedical entrepreneurs: bioentrepreneurresources.com. This database was developed by the DRIVEN Accelerator Hub, an NIH-funded consortium led by Celdara Medical including 10 of the leading research institutions in the Northeast region (NH, VT, ME, DE, and RI). The database is open to biomedical entrepreneurs globally and contains resources from across the country. New resources are added by user submission and curated by DRIVEN.



Through the online database, DRIVEN works to serve biomedical entrepreneurs by providing curated, easy-to-access educational resources. Users can filter by location, web resource, date added to site, user type (e.g. undergrad, grad, postdoc, faculty), type of resource (e.g. expert/coach, networking, webinar, workshop), and the type of skills the resource provides (e.g. project management, leadership, accounting, regulatory, finance).



The DRIVEN Accelerator Hub is funded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number UT2GM130176. The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.



About DRIVEN Accelerator Hub

The DRIVEN Accelerator Hub is an NIH-funded consortium led by Celdara Medical and includes partnerships with leading research institutions in the Northeast region (Brown, Dartmouth, Maine Medical Center, MDI Biological Laboratory, Simbex, University of DE, University of NH, University of RI, University of VT). The mission of the DRIVEN Accelerator Hub is to create quality-adjusted life years (QALYs) and save lives by 1) Increasing the number of quality medical startups 2) Decreasing their time to market and 3) Increasing their probability of success.



In addition to the online resource database, DRIVEN provides tailored consulting to select entrepreneurs through the DRIVEN Partnership Program that culminates in a presentation to the DRIVEN External Advisory Committee, comprised of leading investors and in-licensing professionals. At the conclusion of the program, participants are invited to apply for DRIVEN funding to support pivotal studies. For more information regarding the partnership program, email info@drivenacceleratorhub.com.



About Celdara Medical, LLC

Celdara Medical gives hope and health to patients by transforming academic innovations into medicines with the potential to cure the world's most challenging diseases. Celdara Medical is a recognized leader with a rich stable of discoveries, developed in concert with premiere research institutions in the US, EU, and beyond. We secure lasting partnerships with inventors and their institutions, and provide the developmental, financial, and business acumen to bridge the gaps between discovery and clinical impact. With robust funding options, operations in greater Boston, NYC, and Washington, DC, growing affiliates in Seattle and Indianapolis, a wealth of opportunities in our pipeline, and partnerships with industry leaders worldwide, Celdara Medical navigates the path from science to medicine, accelerating innovation to improve human health.



For more information visit http://www.celdaramedical.com and http://www.bioentrepreneurresources.com.



