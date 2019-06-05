Celdara Medical Receives $2.3M Grant to Advance a Novel Treatment for Acute Kidney Injury

Lebanon, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2019 --Celdara Medical, LLC today announced that the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded a three-year Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) fast track award to fund the company's advancement of APP-103 for the treatment of acute kidney injury (AKI). This project builds on the inventions of co-collaborator Dr. Peter Kang at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.



Dr. Jake Reder, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Celdara Medical, remarked, "We are grateful to the NIDDK for their continued support of this program. APP-103 has unique efficacy in many models of oxidative damage and ischemia reperfusion injury. Its potential to improve clinical outcomes in AKI is outstanding, and the need is entirely unmet."



Dr. Peter Kang, who is also an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the scientific founder of the Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics program at Celdara Medical, noted, "Acute Kidney Injury is a common condition that affects millions of patients. However, we do not have an effective therapy for it. This work will allow us to develop APP-103 from preclinical research to clinical application. I am very excited to be part of it."



Dr. Kang along with Drs. Brandy Houser, Site Head NY/NJ for Celdara Medical, Edward Van Keuren, Associate Professor at Georgetown University, and P. Jack Hoopes, Professor of Surgery and Radiation Oncology at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College, are the core team developing APP-103 for the treatment AKI. AKI is common in hospitalized patients (8-16% of hospital admissions) and older adults. Incidence is increasing and outcomes are poor; AKI currently increases mortality fourfold.



Research reported in this press release is supported by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases of the National Institutes of Health under award number R44DK117714. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.



About Celdara Medical, LLC

Celdara Medical was founded by Drs. Jake Reder and Michael Fanger in 2008, and is headquartered at the Dartmouth Regional Technology Center (DRTC) in Lebanon, NH. Celdara Medical builds academic and early-stage innovations into high-potential medical companies, identifying discoveries of exceptional value at the earliest stages and moving them toward the market. Celdara Medical partners with inventors and their institutions, providing the developmental, financial, and business acumen required to bridge discovery and profitability. With robust funding options, a diverse and high impact Programmatic pipeline, and partnerships with world-class academic institutions and industry leaders, Celdara Medical navigates all aspects of a complex industry, accelerating science to improve human health. Further information about Celdara Medical is available at www.celdaramedical.com.



About Georgetown University

Georgetown University is one of the world's leading academic and research institutions, offering a unique educational experience that prepares the next generation of global citizens to lead and make a difference in the world. We are a vibrant community of exceptional students, faculty, alumni and professionals dedicated to real-world applications of our research, scholarship, faith and service. Established in 1789, Georgetown is the nation's oldest Catholic and Jesuit university. Drawing upon the 450-year-old legacy of Jesuit education, we provide students with a world-class learning experience focused on educating the whole person through exposure to different faiths, cultures and beliefs.



About Dartmouth College

Founded in 1769, Dartmouth is a member of the Ivy League and consistently ranks among the world's greatest academic institutions. Dartmouth has forged a singular identity for combining its deep commitment to outstanding undergraduate liberal arts and graduate education with distinguished research and scholarship in the Arts and Sciences and its four leading graduate schools—the Geisel School of Medicine, the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies, Thayer School of Engineering, and the Tuck School of Business.



Contact:

Celdara Medical

16 Cavendish Court, Suite 240

Lebanon, NH 03766

info@celdaramedical.com

617-320-8521

www.celdaramedical.com