Inglewood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2017 --LAX Firing Range has space for special events in Los Angeles and offers an exceptional experience that is unique, fun and safe. Their large variety of guns for rent paired with their professional and knowledgeable staff is here to assist anyone truly and makes them stand out as premier special events in Los Angeles location.



If you're looking for a special events in Los Angeles location to host a unique bachelor or bachelorette party, LAX Firing Range should be at the top of the list! Make any bachelorette party great by doing something nontraditional, empowering, and thrilling. Hosting your bachelor party at this special events in Los Angeles gun range is the perfect place for the guys to have an invigorating and exciting experience before getting married!



LAX Firing Range is a great special events in Los Angeles based business that has provided exceptional service to Los Angeles' Westside for over twenty years. This special events in Los Angeles firing range has become a part of the community and is recognized as a social hub in the community. They have hosted a wide variety of guest and events and has developed an understanding of how to successfully host a fun, nontraditional, and thrilling group event.



About LAX Firing Range

LAX Firing Range is a special events in Los Angeles gun range that specializes in making memorable experiences. Whether you're interested in hosting a gun club meeting, a bachelorette party, or any other group event, this special events in Los Angeles shooting range should be a premier option. The experience offered there is unlike any other traditional gatherings and will create the best memories.



If interested in hosting a group event at LAX Firing Range visit http://www.laxrange.com for more information or come in for a visit at 927 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood CA, 90301.