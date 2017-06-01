Celebrate a Special Event on a Private Luxury Cruise in the Florida Keys

Key West, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2017 --With a beloved's special occasion coming up, don't opt for booking a table at any restaurant, give a beloved friend or family member a glimpse of the real Key West Florida. Take her on a boat cruise in The Keys and The Florida Keys and see the stars shining in her eyes. Key West Cocktail Cruise operates both Sunset and Stargazer cruises. Only the lucky ones get to enjoy Key West Florida in a beautiful way like this. So, if you have a chance to go on one of the Key West Cocktail Cruises, make sure to take in the amazing sunset and a clear sky.



Key West Cocktail Cruise offers the finest boat cruises complete with all the luxuries that would make it sailing through the water all the more special for you. The cruise is being handled by the best in the hospitality industry, so you be sure that from the drinks to the food to the music and the companionship, everything is going to be star class. All of the Sunset Cruises feature Premium or Ultra-Premium Spirits, plus hand-made mixers and fresh-squeezed juices. They partner with Focus Wines as they make some wonderful California Wines at the same time sending nearly 15% of all proceeds to the Philadelphia Children's Hospital.



The luxury vessel is in the best hands, and the Captain and crew always monitor the weather so that you do not have to be concerned about being caught in a storm. Whether it is a birthday, anniversary or bachelorette parties in The Keys and Key West, simply step on board and begin making memories for life.



