Celebrate Administrative Professionals Week with Richardson's Flowers

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2017 --Administrative Professionals week is celebrated each year during the last full week of April. Originally called Secretaries week, the tradition was started in 1952 to encourage more women to become Secretaries. Following World War II there was a lack of interest in the administrative field and the celebrations were created to entice newcomers. Since its inception Administrative Professionals Week has evolved into a 'thank you' to all of the workers for all that they do. The height of the week is the observance of Administrative Professionals Day on the Wednesday of the week long celebration. Companies show they care about their administrative professionals with complimentary lunches, small gifts, and of course, beautiful flowers.



Richardson's Flowers has a selection of arrangements that will make any administrative professional feel appreciated and cared for. Richardson's understands that each person is different. The selection has a variety of options in all styles and colors. Imagination Blooms is a modern piece with a contemporary feel. The Victorian Teacup Bouquet offers a classy chic atmosphere. For the person with a colorful bubbly preference the Bear Hug Sweetness arrangement is the ideal choice. Any arrangement can be made even more special by adding chocolates, a teddy bear, or balloons.



No matter which Richardson's Flowers bouquet patrons choose, their Administrative professional will embrace the day. Employee appreciation goes beyond administration. Patrons can show every employee they matter with an arrangement form Richardson's Flowers.



About Richardson's Flowers

Richardson's Flowers are a family-owned and operated business established on October 1, 1978. They are a member of the Society Of American Florists and the Southern NJ Chamber of Commerce. They have been recognized as one of Teleflora's top 500 florists from the organization's 26,000 members and are a proud member of bbrooks, a nationwide network of florists specializing in fresh, seasonal flowers arranged with exquisite artistry.