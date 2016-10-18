Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2016 --JOIN US SATURDAY NOV. 5, 2016



The Super Fun Day, 'Savvy Cyber Kids' annual fundraiser, celebrates savvy cyber kids who understand the importance of screen-time balance and encourages kids and their families to create lasting memories and adventures beyond the screen.



The event is centered on a spirited 5K, complete with Super Heroes and bigger than life Characters to keep the kids on track and to entertain the crowds. Super Hero capes, costumes and masks are encouraged! Registration begins at 8:00 am and the race starts at 9:00 am. A DJ and bounce house will keep everyone moving!



ARE YOUR KIDS SAFE ONLINE?



Socialized even before birth, today's children are born online and grow up with a false sense of security—that they are always safe online. Nearly 6 out of 10 teens say they met a new friend online, and 20 percent of the teens who met people online followed-up in person. Not surprisingly, 4 out of 5 children cannot tell if they are talking to an adult posing as a child or a real one.



SAVVY CYBER KIDS CAN HELP



Savvy Cyber Kids, an Atlanta based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate and empower digital citizens, recognizes that children – without intervention – completely lack understanding of the implications of their digital actions. Founded in 2007 by Internet security expert and author Ben Halpert, Savvy Cyber Kids teaches cyber ethics concepts for children 3-18, along with their parents and educators.



THE SAVVY CYBER KIDS AT HOME BOOK SERIES are uniquely tailored for children ages three-to-seven, teaching security awareness in a fun and accessible format. As a child matures, the Savvy Cyber Kids educational resources continue to expand. The Savvy Cyber Kids Cyber Ethics Programs offer a customizable platform of evolving topics from security, privacy, digital strangers, classroom technology, bullying and screen-time balance to technology addiction, sexting, digital reputation and body and self-image.



Savvy Cyber Kids resources are designed to give children of all ages the tools they need to make appropriate digital decision-making, while also providing the parents and teachers who guide them with the know-how to be involved in young people's digital lives. Your support and attendance at our annual fundraiser helps us help your kids, neighbors and society think about cyber ethics in their daily lives.



To designate funds be directed to Savvy Cyber Kids during registration, register at http://TheSuperRunAtlanta.org and select Savvy Cyber Kids from the drop down "Fundraising for" option list.



THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS THAT MAKE FULFILLING OUR MISSION POSSIBLE



PRESENTING

Digital Guardian

Ionic Security



LEAD

EarthLink



HERO

TechSquare

EY



SIDEKICK

Bark

Luma

UFC GYM

Denim Group

Plymouth Funding LLC

Dunwoody Macaroni Kid

Classic Tents & Events

BHHS Georgia Properties Dunwoody - Sandy Springs Office

Merlin Auto Group



About Savvy Cyber Kids (SCK)

Savvy Cyber Kids (SCK), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to enable youth, families, and school communities to be empowered by technology, recognizes that children may be Digital Natives but are also "Digital Naives", who, without intervention, completely lack understanding of the implications of their digital actions. Founded in 2007 by Internet security expert, noted speaker and author Ben Halpert, Savvy Cyber Kids provides resources for parents and teachers to educate children as they grow up in a world surrounded by technology by teaching numerous cyber ethics concepts such as personal Internet safety, bully response, technology balance, digital reputation, privacy, and more. Savvy Cyber Kids is grateful for the ongoing support of its presenting sponsors, Digital Guardian and Ionic Security and for the support of its education series partner, Earthlink.