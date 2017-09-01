Celebrate Canada's 150th Anniv. with Unique Voyageur Coins

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2017 --At the end of summer, 31st of August, the prestigious Royal Canadian Mint surprises its fans with two wonderful releases: the 2017 $150 1 oz. 99.99% Pure Gold Canada 150 Special Edition Voyageur Coin and 2017 $5 1 oz. Fine Silver Canada 150 Special Edition Voyageur Coin which showcases on their reverse the iconic "Voyageur" design created by the famous Toronto sculptor - Emanuel Hahn.



It depicts a Native and voyageur paddling a beautiful canoe swiftly moving past the windswept pines which dot a semi-circular island. Between the voyageur and the Native is "HB" wrapped furs as belonging to the Hudson's Bay Company. Stylized vertical rays are engraved in the background representing the aurora borealis lighting up the sky. This astonishing image is a tribute to the industry which stood at the foundation of Canada, the fur trade industry, and was originally created for the Canadian Voyageur Silver Dollar coins produced from 1935 to 1986. An amazing symbol of Canadian character, spirit, and culture, these remarkable coins were the first Canadian circulating silver dollars and were introduced as a commemoration of the Silver Jubilee of King George V.



The obverse of these stunning Canada 150 anniversary coins bears the famous profile portrait of Her Majesty, courtesy of Susanna Blunt, and the one-of-a-kind RCM bullion security features: the micro-engraved "17" maple leaf privy mark and radial line background pattern. Both coins are legal tender in Canada, have a weight of 1 oz. and are struck 99.99% pure gold and 99.99% pure silver, with their purity and weight backed by the Canadian Government.



The 2017 $5 1 oz. 99.99% Pure Silver Canada 150 Special Edition Voyageur Coin carries the highest face value seen on a one troy ounce silver bullion coin - $5 CAD while the 2017 $150 1 oz. Fine Gold Canada 150 Special Edition Voyageur Coin bears the first-ever denomination for a 1 oz. .9999 gold bullion coin - $150 CAD. The gold coin also has a limited mintage of just 15,000 pieces and is displayed in a fabulous assay card featuring the official Canada 150 logo and the beautiful northern lights. These spectacular features make the coins an excellent addition to any bullion portfolio and a treasured keepsake for any RCM fan.