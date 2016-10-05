Celebrate National Substance Abuse Prevention Month This October

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2016 --Join White Sands Treatment Center this October in celebrating National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, a time to remember all those who have lost their lives to substance abuse and to highlight the vital role of substance abuse prevention in both individual and community health. In 2011, president Obama issued the first ever Presidential Proclamation designating October as National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and 5 years later we are still working towards promoting a safer, healthier drug-free America. Community leaders, community partners, schools, colleges and workplaces are joining together to educate and promote awareness to stop substance abuse before it begins.



The key to stopping the growing substance abuse problem in America is preventing drug use before it starts. By reaching out and educating our communities we can put a stop to substance abuse before it happens. A crucial part in stopping substance abuse before it happens is raising awareness with our youth. Teaching our young has proven to be the most cost effective way to reduce drug use and its consequences. A study has found that each dollar invested in prevention programs with in a school can reduce costs related to substance use disorders up to $18.



If you are interested in helping White Sands Treatment Center raise awareness this October for National Substance Abuse Prevention Month there are a number of things you can do. The first thing you can do to help is go online and see if your community is already hosting an event for substance abuse prevention, if an event is scheduled volunteer to help. If there are currently no events in your community, start one. Contact local schools, boards and organizations to start a fair, bake sale, 5k, or any other community event where you can educate the participants in drug and alcohol abuse prevention methods. Getting social is another great way to raise awareness. By sharing images, facts, and personal stories on social websites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube you can reach hundreds to thousands of people not only in your community but worldwide.



With prevention strategies and early intervention we can help target the substance abuse problem effecting our nation and help people live healthier lives. In involving the youth and school and community based efforts we hope to reduce the far too many American we lose each day due to substance abuse. If you or a loved one is currently suffering from a substance abuse addiction seek help immediately. At White Sands we offer personalized and specialized treatment options for drug and alcohol addicts and are dedicated to helping those that are suffering from the disease of addiction.



